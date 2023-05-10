EAST TAWAS – The day-to-day work of a first responder can be truly draining. Grueling hours, insufficient sleep, missed birthdays and anniversaries – all of these a first responder knows all too well.
First responders are subject to stress and adverse conditions and are forced to power through for the good of the people within the community they serve. Many can attest to having observed their dedication firsthand, either in their own lives or that of someone they know.
The sacrifices of the men and women who protect and serve Iosco County deserve recognition; the continuation of the first responder annual appreciation awards dinner accomplishes this by recognizing individuals within Iosco County’s various first responding entities for exemplary performance and years of service.
The dinner was organized by the Tawas Bay Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) No. 2588. For the unfamiliar, FOE is an international nonprofit organization that believes in “uniting fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope.”
The spokesperson for this year’s event was once again FOE Vice President Nazih Hazime, who shared that the event was a show of support for first responders and the community, following the organization’s model: people helping people.
The annual event began at last year’s inaugural dinner, after Hazime brought the idea to the Eagles board. Hazime dedicated 34 years to the fire service, 14 of which as fire chief, making him the ideal candidate to lead the event.
The celebration included a social hour, which was followed by an introduction from Hazime. Before dinner commenced, members of the Tawas Area Honor Guard carried out the Posting of Colors, and a prayer was said by FOE Member and Chaplain Denise Jones.
The dinner was provided by Chris Holtz’s catering company and included prime rib, chicken, green beans, potatoes and more.
Following the dinner, statements were issued by members of the various organizations, on behalf of awardees. Awardees were then presented with certificates of appreciation, acknowledging their hard work and years of service.
The East Tawas Fire Department recognized Fire Chief Bill Deckett. East Tawas Firefighter Eric Abbot spoke on Deckett’s behalf and presented him with a certificate of achievement.
“The knowledge and experience that he has demonstrated on our fire scenes and in our meetings is unmatched,” Abbot stated. “He’s seen the sun rise and he’s seen the sun set on his fire scenes. Humble.”
Abbot said that in a glass cabinet collecting dust down at the fire station is a lifesaving award given by the United States Coast Guard for Deckett’s near-miraculous rescue of a young boy who had fallen through the ice on Tawas Bay.
“For all the countless hours that I’ve spent at his side, I’ve never seen him show it to anyone,” Abbot stated.
Deckett accepted the award and told a personal anecdote that conveyed the evolution of his role as fire chief throughout the years and how he simply acts as a guide for the operations that take place, pointing things in the right direction.
The Plainfield Township Fire Department recognized Firefighter Kristopher Franklin. Plainfield Township Fire Chief Ed Lauria spoke on Franklin’s behalf and presented him with a certificate of achievement.
Lauria commended Franklin for taking charge at the department and taking over many tasks at the facility.
“We let him go and he’s taking the reins on it,” Lauria stated. “As far as fire scenes, he’s stepped up. He’s one of our hard chargers and he’s not afraid to show it.”
The Burleigh-Reno-Whittemore Fire Department recognized Firefighter Sharon Dorcey. Whittemore Fire Department Chief Rick Farrand and Lt. Staci Moe spoke on Dorcey’s behalf and presented her with a certificate of achievement.
“She’s been a dedicated firefighter in my department for a lot of years,” Farrand stated. “Her husband was with the department for 42 years and retired.”
Farrand said that he thought when Dorcey’s husband retired, that she would as well, but to his surprise she has stuck it out and continues to make it to 99% of incidents and is actively involved with everything happening at the department.
“Tonight we’d like to honor her for her 30 years of service,” Farrand stated, presenting her award.
Iosco County EMS recognized Operations Administrative Assistant Kathie St. Clair and, speaking of her service, was Operations Manager Raymond Bruning II.
Bruning II credited St. Clair for keeping EMS operations running throughout the county and assisting with a system transition the organization recently underwent.
“She’s gone above and beyond her job description,” Bruning II said. “She trains our new people on the do’s and don’ts, she’s our department IT guru and the problem solver of anything electronic.”
Unable to attend the event to be recognized, were U.S. Coast Guard Station Tawas Operations Officer Mark Davis and Executive Officer, Chief Dan Ploof.
Following the awards ceremony, Hazime offered appreciation for other agencies who had come to show support for the event, which included the East Tawas Police Department (ETPD), ETPD Chief Frank Anthony, Tawas City Police Department (TCPD), TCPD Chief Matt Klosowski-Lorenz and Iosco County Senior Dispatcher of Emergency Services Carrie Lunn.
At this time, FOE President Kelli Carlisle addressed those in attendance and thanked Eagles members and Hazime for ensuring the success of the event.
“This event is going to get bigger and bigger as we move forward,” Carlisle stated. “We really encourage everyone to embrace this opportunity to recognize the hard work that’s being done in our community and share this moment together.”
Carlisle recounted the history of the organization, which traces back to a troupe of actors that were trying to mitigate a strike in 1898. She said that there are approximately 600,000 Eagles members throughout the U.S. and Canada, and there are more than 1,300 clubs.
Carlisle says that when she stepped into her role three years ago, they had 347 members; as of now, the organization has 971 members.
“Part of it is the amazing deck we have upstairs,” Carlisle laughed, “but part of it also is this is a family, this is a community in and of itself. And the members here support each other.”
Carlisle shared that one of the things the organization is passionate about on a nationwide level, is diabetes. She stated that since 2008, the organization had been able to donate more than $657 million towards diabetes research.
Carlisle also mentioned local projects the organization has, such as two high school scholarships and Adopt-A-Highway.
Hazime introduced FOE Member Wayne Brouillet, who presented a donation for the event’s continued success.
“You don’t realize on a day-to-day basis how much you impact other’s lives, but you do,” Brouillet addressed responders. “You may not see it, but I’m here to tell you from my experience that it’s unbelievable what you all do for others.”
He said that he was eager to see the event grow larger the following year and continue to give thanks for the essential work that they perform.
According to Hazime, the leftover food from the event was to be donated to The Chosen Ranch, a non-profit Christian home in Harrisville that offers second chances to troubled youth.
At this time, a variety of flower arrangements were raffled off to attendees, courtesy of Precious Petals by Jamie. Following the raffle, Hazime offered a closing statement, once again thanking contributors for their support and wishing safe travels home.