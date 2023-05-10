EAST TAWAS – The day-to-day work of a first responder can be truly draining. Grueling hours, insufficient sleep, missed birthdays and anniversaries – all of these a first responder knows all too well.

First responders are subject to stress and adverse conditions and are forced to power through for the good of the people within the community they serve. Many can attest to having observed their dedication firsthand, either in their own lives or that of someone they know.

Tags