PLANNING FOR PERCHVILLE – Along with other preparations for the upcoming Perchville USA winter festival, the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce has shared a sneak peek of the logo for the 73rd annual event.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is excited to announce that planning is underway for the 2023 Perchville USA winter festival, which is set for the first weekend in February.

TACC Executive Director Samantha Duvall adds that she is happy to report that Jerry Malone will once again coordinate the festival, alongside those from the chamber.

