ENHANCEMENTS UNDERWAY – The Home Depot Foundation has awarded a $22,000 grant to Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center in National City, enabling the nonprofit to operate year-round. The funding will support the completion of an office space, activity room and bathroom facilities within the new, indoor arena – shown above – that the center will be leasing. The grant will also provide a wheelchair ramp accessed from the inside office space, to accommodate those with disabilities who participate in the various programs offered by Pegasus Springs. “We are thrilled to be growing to serve all of Northeast Michigan!” expressed Barb Clare, the center’s founder and executive director.

NATIONAL CITY – Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center is excited to announce they have received a significant grant from The Home Depot Foundation that will enable the nonprofit to operate year-round.

The $22,000 grant will support the completion of interior office space to accommodate persons with disabilities involved in the various programs Pegasus Springs provides to U.S. Military Veterans and children and adults with cognitive, emotional and physical disabilities, using Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies.

