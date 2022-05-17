EAST TAWAS – As a reminder, a Veterans Benefits Fair will take place this Thursday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be hosted in Rushman Hall, located at 821 Newman St. in East Tawas.
Gathering together to meet the needs of those who have served in the military, the event is being presented by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and the Iosco County Veterans Affairs Office.
It is geared toward people who want to learn more about the benefits or services which are available to them, and attendees are asked to register for the Veterans Benefits Fair by going to MichiganVBF2022.Eventbrite.com.
A number of resources and opportunities will be offered, including a chance to apply for federal and state benefits; help with obtaining such military records as DD-214 documents; options to connect with Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Officers and Veteran Service Officers; housing resources; quality of life resources; information about VA health care; and details on local nonprofits, community resources, veteran loans and employment and education opportunities.
To find out more about the event or about the veterans’ services which are available in the area, contact Iosco County Veterans Service Officer Ron Whitney at 362-6571, or by e-mail at RWhitney@IoscoCounty.org.