EAST TAWAS – After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iosco County Historical Museum will be honoring community members with themed Saturdays throughout the month of December.
James Miner and Robin Gray are very excited to share holiday cheer with the community at the museum.
Miner, who serves as the board president and Gray who serves as the board secretary, are part of the leadership of the volunteer run orgnization.
On Saturday, Nov. 27, volunteers were busy decorating trees, the fireplace mantle and rooms throughout the museum with holiday cheer. Dave Bilko and Tim Callery from Liberty Building Antique Shoppes in Tawas contributed six hours of their professional decorating skills.
The festivities kick-off on Saturday, Dec. 4 with a visit from Santa. The museum will be open to the public from 1:30-4:30 p.m. with docents available to provide guided tours. Santa’s favorite refreshment, cookies, will be served. After visiting with everyone at the museum, Santa will receive a police escort to the East Tawas parade, where he will serve as emcee.
The following Saturday, Dec. 11, the museum is hosting “Salute to Our Heroes” from 4-7 p.m. p.m. Police officers, firefighters, emergency medical service, and Veterans throughout the county are invited. Individual invitations were sent to police and fire stations across the county.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, the museum is hosting “Honoring Our Public Servants” from 4-7 p.m. Invitations have been extended to teachers, businesses, healthcare providers, and individuals who work for local, county and state government.
RSVPs for the above events are appreciated. Volunteers are still being sought to provide tours and refreshments.
One of the new attractions at the museum is a revolving holiday tree in an upstairs room themed “For the Children”. The room features some of the hundreds of Lionel Train pieces that were recently donated by the Provoast family of Hale.
The museum is an all-volunteer organization that is supported through memberships and donations. Memberships are available for youth ($5), adults ($20), seniors ($15 over 65), families ($35), businesses ($50) and benefactors ($100). Youth who volunteer at the museum can fulfill their community service hours they need for graduation. According to Miner and Gray, memberships have declined as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and attrition.
The Iosco County Museum is located at 405 W. Bay Street in East Tawas. The museum is located in a house built in 1903 by James D. Hawks, first president of the Detroit and Mackinac Railway.