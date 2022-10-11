TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners signed off on several mechanical system improvements to the Iosco County Jail as part of a larger plan to improve systems at the Iosco County Courthouse Building.
Commissioners voted unanimously to spend $78,000 to make improvements to those systems, paid for out of the county’s funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Those improvements include the replacement of:
- A rooftop heading and cooling unit, $18,000.
- Furnace replacements not to exceed $20,000
- AC unit replacements not to exceed $25,000 and
- A water heater replacement not to exceed $15,000.
According to Iosco County Controller/Financial Director Jamie Soboleski, this recommendation came after a mechanical assessment for the county facilities was conducted by Covins Heating and Cooling of Hale, which has taken on the job of working to keep the county’s mechanical system — heating, cooling and plumbing — up and running.
Earlier this year commissioners voted to solicit a mechanical assessment from the county. Soboleski said that assessment was recently supplied to her by the company.
“The subcommittee — made up of Sheriff Scott Frank, Commissioner Terry Dutcher and myself — we went over the total mechanical assessment and the most dire situation is the jail,” she told commissioners.
She said that at the jail there are seven roof units that control heating and cooling in the building. She said that, as commissioners were informed, someone had to frequently go onto the jail’s rooftop to reset the units so the jail could still have heat.
Soboleski said that the county’s independent mechanical systems consultant, Matt Snyder — who was tasked with working with Colvins — said that of the seven rooftop units, only one immediately needs replacement before winter.
“They said the furnace, the AC unit and the water heater should be done immediately as well,” Soboleski said. “There is a lead time on ordering some of the equipment.”
Soboleski explained that even though there is lead time on the equipment that needs to be ordered for the courthouse building, one of the venders that Snyder was working with canceled a project, and the equipment Iosco County needs could be available sooner.
She told commissioners that the $78,000 in projects was not for the total mechanical assessment of the building and facilities, just what was needed to be repaired immediately before the winter. She said that estimate was around $300,000 from the ARPA funds, which would be approved for spending at a future meeting.
Soboleski said that part of the mechanical assessment plan for the building is to add mini boiler stations and new piping in areas of the building, keep some of the old systems in place, and then add a control system for heating and cooling that is non-propriety.
“But that project being so large we are going to have to go out for bids, and get an engineer to do bid specs for that project,” Soboleski said. “With the large dollar amount we need to go out for bids. The only good news is the air conditioners and furnaces in the annex building are in good shape.”
Commissioner Chairman Jay O’Farrell asked what the life expectancy would be on the new mini systems. Soboleski said she did not know, but Dutcher offered his perspective on the topic.
Dutcher said that most of the piping in the building was original and has been in use since the 1950s for the boiler system and is filled with rust, scale, sediment and other debris. He said all that foreign debris is hard on the systems and that having new items installed, like piping, would mean equipment would last longer and not get damaged.
After brief discussion commissioners voted to approve the expenditures for the new HVAC equipment for the jail.