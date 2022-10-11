NATIONAL 4-H WEEK BREAKFAST

NATIONAL 4-H WEEK BREAKFAST – Commissioner James Miner, left, and Commissioner Robert Huebel, center, grab some breakfast goodies Oct. 5 before the Iosco County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Iosco County Courthouse. The breakfast was set up by Jennifer Colvin, pictured at right, in recognition of National 4-H Week.

 Photo by Jason Ogden

TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners signed off on several mechanical system improvements to the Iosco County Jail as part of a larger plan to improve systems at the Iosco County Courthouse Building.

Commissioners voted unanimously to spend $78,000 to make improvements to those systems, paid for out of the county’s funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

