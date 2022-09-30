OSCODA – Richardson Elementary School of Oscoda was awash with colors of many different types of fabric as handmade pieces of art were on display for the public — for the first time in four years — by the talented members of the Quirky Quilters Quilt Guild.

The guild held their show called “Harvest of Color” to display quilting projects the Oscoda-based group’s members have been working on for years.

