OSCODA – Organizers for the annual Freedom Running Festival and Paul Bunyan challenge are seeking volunteers to help orchestrate the events, which are slated to take place July 2 and 3 at Ken Ratliff Park in Oscoda.
Events Organizer Kenny Krell said those interested in volunteer can visit 3Disciplines.com for information. All volunteers can report by 7 ahead of the 8 a.m. races.
“Currently we have about 60 runners registered and about 75 triathletes from five states,” Krell said. “I’m hoping as we come out of Covid completely these numbers will double and triple in the next two years. But I am hoping for help locally and regionally.
The Freedom Running Festival will host four separate races on Saturday, July 2. There will be a 13.1 mile half marathon, a 10k, a 5k and a kids fun run.
On Sunday, July 3, participants can race in the Paul Bunyan Challenge Triathlons & Duathlon.
There are seven different categories of race to choose from, all involving some variation of swimming, running or biking. There is even a kayak-tri, which involves kayaking/paddleboarding for 2.3 miles in place of swimming.
The event is hosted by 3 Disciplines, a triathlon hosting service based in Grand Blanc.
They have produced almost 1200 events in 26 states in 22 years, according to Owner/National Events Director Kenny Krell.
“To date we have donated over $800,000 over the years, something we are very proud of,” he said. “As I build this event in the future we look forward to this becoming a great fundraiser for groups, teams, school programs etc.”
The past Paul Bunyan Challenges supported Oscoda High School sports teams and the Robotics club.
The Paul Bunyan Challenge means a lot to Krell as it was an area he wanted to host an event in honor of his father. It was something he encouraged his son to do since he was young.
Registration for either event is now open on 3disciplines.com and will be until the start of the event. Depending on what is offered, entry fees will range from $20 to $60 for the Freedom Fest and will be around $135 for the Paul Bunyan Challenge.
This year, proceeds from the Paul Bunyan Challenge are going to the Knights of Columbus, plus any other organization if there’s more to go around.