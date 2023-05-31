HALE – The Under the Radar duo of Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman regaled an audience of over 100 with their tales of adventure across the state on Saturday evening, May 20.
The event took place at the Plainfield Resource Center and was co-sponsored by the Plainfield Township Library and Friends of the Plainfield Township Library.
Daldin and Edelman, who met while working at WRIF in the Detroit area, described how the downturn of the economy in 2009 impacted their lives. Daldin’s income decreased by 90% and Edelman lost his job. They had known each other from their careers in radio where Edelman had worked in sales and Daldin was in promotions and marketing.
The duo initially pitched a children’s television show called Bob’s Jobs to PBS. The network said there was too much competition for children’s shows and asked what other ideas they had. Since they didn’t have a Plan B when they arrived at the meeting, they pitched a show about Michigan. The network executives loved the idea. Their next task was to find funding which they did when they met with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
Over the past 13 years the show has featured businesses across Michigan. Daldin and Edelman receive ideas via email on a daily basis. They try to cover a range of businesses that appeal to their audience that they say spans from age eight to 108. One episode might feature a skateboard shop followed by where to stay for an anniversary followed by where to get the best barbecue.
The duo talked about the positive impact the show has had on small businesses. Businesses that were barely surviving, thrived after being featured on the show. They make a point of covering the entire state and talked about their favorite businesses in the Upper Peninsula.
Audience members were very actively engaged in the presentation and asked lots of questions about favorite restaurants and made suggestions about specific businesses. One audience member asked if they would be back to feature Hale businesses.
“Hale yes!” they responded. They received an enthusiastic round of applause. Edelman said it might be included in an episode about small townships or could be a standalone episode highlighting several of the local businesses.
Daldin lives in Rochester, Edelman has local ties to Oscoda. He met his wife, Teresa Landino-Edelman when featuring the Mai Tiki on an episode about Oscoda. The couple has known each other for nine years, has been married for six, and operates the Lake Theater.
Daldin and Edelman stayed after the presentation to sign and sell their three books that document the first 151 episodes of the show. With new episodes debuting the fourth Thursday of the month, as of Thursday May 25, 183 episodes will have aired which means that Daldin will need to start working on the fourth book using his two finger typing technique.