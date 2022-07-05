TAWAS CITY — May 31 was like any other day for UPS delivery driver Pat Woyahn, busy delivering hundreds of packages to Tawas City businesses and residences to doorsteps.
Woyahn said that his deliveries usually take a couple of seconds. He has to make nearly 200 stops a day over a huge area, delivering as many as 300 individual parcels.
“You are constantly thinking about your next move,” he said.
But at one delivery on May 31 he had gut feeling, and stopping to check on something he thought was unusual at a home. His actions — taking extra time at a stop — lead to saving a man’s life.
For his efforts of observation, and his actions of calling emergency first responders, Woyahn was recently recognized by Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank and the sheriff’s office, with a recognition award, as well as his employer, UPS.
Woyahn, who lives in West Branch and has worked for UPS for more than 18 years, said on May 31 he was delivering a package to the Tawas River Trailer Park when the incident occurred.
“I went into the delivery there — I had never been to that house before — and when I went up to the door, I thought I could hear a faint cry for help. I thought I could hear someone crying for help,” said Woyahn.
But, Woyahn second guessed himself on hearing the cry, he said. He scanned the package as “delivered,” left the parcel at the house, and started walking back to his iconic brown delivery truck to make another of many more deliveries when he thought he heard a cry for help again.
“The second time I noted the skirting was missing from underneath the trailer home,” he said. “So I turned the light on my cell phone and thought ‘There must be someone under the house!’”
But Woyahn said he couldn’t see anyone under the trailer and his yells asking if someone was there went unanswered. But he yelled a second time, and heard — this time for absolute certain — a voice coming from inside the trailer begging for help.
It was an unnamed elderly man who told Woyahn that he had fell inside the house and had been lying on the ground for several days. Woyahn dialed 911, and emergency first responders, including Iosco County Sheriff’s Office deputies, arrived at the scene to assist the man and his medical needs.
According to Iosco County Undersheriff Brian Golden, the man was transported to the Ascension St. Joseph Hospital after EMTs determined “it was clear that the resident was in dire need of medical assistance.”
“We were also contacted back by the Tawas ER, which advised that without Pat’s intervention made during his normal delivery the circumstances could have much worse,” said Golden. “The Tawas City Police Department and the Iosco County EMS, would like you to assist us in congratulating your driver, Pat Woyahn in his outstanding work.”
Woyahn said that back at the West Branch UPS depot, he was recognized by his fellow employees for his life-saving actions with a thank you, and coffee and doughnuts for the crew.
And although law enforcement and his peers see his actions as heroic, Woyahn said that he feels he was just doing part of his job as a delivery person.
“It’s not just delivering packages it’s a commitment to the community you deliver in,” he said. “You start to be friends (with your customers), you get invited to their graduation parties, and so forth. It’s not just a job; you look out and see things during the day.”
Woyahn said that he’s called delivery customers over the years numerous times to report that there were issues with their private property, like a broken window, a garage door open, or some other aspect that just doesn’t seem right. He said that even though UPS is a huge company, working in a small community like Tawas City means that you have a lot more one-on-one interaction with the public.
“There is a huge difference (to a major city),” he said. “You’re not just a number, you’re not just a customer.”