NATIONAL CITY — The second annual All Lakes Block Party made its return July 1-3 in Sand Lake, with events occurring at the Sand Lake Heights Men’s Association facility on all days.
Organizer Robin Blemaster said the event was created to provide a family-friendly event during the years where some events, like the annual Sand Lake Summer Festival, was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.
She said although this year attendance was down — most likely because of a wide variety of events going on around the county because of Independence Day Weekend — there were plenty of people who showed up for the party.
Blemaster said she hopes to have the event every year. Saturday, July 2, the events at the association including a parade through Sand Lake, as well as a barbeque at the association facility, games for kids, and a concert.
According to event organizers, for parade floats Ben Rizzo took first with his float “Land of the Free.” Second place in floats went to Thad Wolfram with “American Eagle.”
No parade in Sand Lake would be complete with out golf carts, a very popular mode of transportation in the lake community. Taking first place in the golf cart entries was Sharon Bailey with “Seven Lakes Gifts.” Second place went to Joe Gorski with “Flags and Stars.” Third went to Dan Trembath with “Flags, Flags, Flags.”
For cars Todd Robert took first with his 1930 Model A Ford. Second went to Doug Fiefel with his maroon buggy, and third was Lee Gramble with his 1968 red Chevelle.
Randy Volkenant’s John Deere tractor was the lone tractor entry in the parade.