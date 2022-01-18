TAWAS CITY – A special birthday party was held Jan. 6 for a pair of centenarians at Lakeview Manor in Tawas City.
Brendina “Blonde” Testasecca, born Jan. 7, 1920, celebrated her 102nd birthday during the celebration, and Maxine Kovacs, turned 101. She was born Jan. 4, 1921.
Asked about secrets to their longevity, Testassecca said “God gave it to her,” while Kovacs credited “never being married.”
As for how they feel on their special day, both women exclaimed, “I feel good.” Being around her friends, Testasecca said, makes her feel good. “I’ve had a good life, with wonderful friends and family,” said Kovacs.
Both women also had comments about important changes they’ve seen over the past 100 years.
For Testasecca, her important changes were “getting marries, having two sons and being able to live in America.” While she was born in the Unitted States, Testasecca said her parents are natives of Italy.
Kovacs said she’s been fortunate to share the changes with her three siblings who lived to be in their 90s. “I’ve had lots of friends where ever I’ve went,” she said.