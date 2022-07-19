Crumble Crumble

NEEDED REPAIRS – The Tawas Point Lighthouse hasn’t seen repairs since 2005. Now the stucco and a few bricks need repair, the Tawas Friends of the lighthouse and Michigan State Parks are stepping in to restore it.

 Photo by Ryan Herzog

EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Point Lighthouse is going to get a much needed series of repairs in the next following years. For the first time since 2005, the tower will get an internal and external treatment.

Thanks to the DNR’s Phase 1 funding made possible through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan, the lighthouse is allotted $455,500 to repair water-damaged brick. The work will be completed by professionals specializing in historic architecture for maritime buildings.

Tags

Trending Food Videos