EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Point Lighthouse is going to get a much needed series of repairs in the next following years. For the first time since 2005, the tower will get an internal and external treatment.
Thanks to the DNR’s Phase 1 funding made possible through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan, the lighthouse is allotted $455,500 to repair water-damaged brick. The work will be completed by professionals specializing in historic architecture for maritime buildings.
This funding is under the greater umbrella of the federal American Rescue Plan Act to stimulate the economy post-COVID.
Tawas Point State Park Supervisor Micah Jordan said the main bulk of repairs will go to the tower, but there are some interior repairs needed for the house.
“Everything we touch will have to be done in the way to preserve the historical structure to it,” said Jordan.
The tower’s construction is unique to the building practices during 1852. Some bricks on the tower are broken and need replacing to maintain the tower’s structure. The interior and exterior will get a new coat of pain and the roof will be re-shingled.
Utilities, too, like duct work for heating are also slated for repairs.
“There are lots of rules we have to follow to preserve all historical aspects of the lighthouse. We have to restore it to the guidelines of the State Standards.”
According to the State Parks manual, THE SECRETARY OF THE INTERIOR’S STANDARDS FOR THE TREATMENT OF HISTORIC PROPERTIES, a summary of the eight standards for preservation are:
1. A property will be used as it was historically.
2. The historic character of a property will be retained and preserved. Avoid replacing features where possible.
3. Each property will be recognized as a physical record of its time, place and use.
4. Changes to a property that have acquired historic significance in their own right will be retained and preserved.
5. Distinctive materials, features, finishes and construction techniques or examples of craftsmanship that characterize a property will be preserved.
6. The existing condition of historic features will be evaluated to determine the appropriate level of intervention needed.
7. Chemical or physical treatments, if appropriate, will be undertaken using the gentlest means possible.
8. Archeological resources will be protected and preserved in place.