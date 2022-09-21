EAST TAWAS – Last week the waters of Tawas Bay were the venue for the 2022 North American Championship of the J/22 Class of sailboats.
Tawas Bay Yacht Club and the local J/22 Fleet #44 hosted this prestigious event. Twenty-one teams representing 10 states competed Sept. 15-17. The North American Championship is held at a different venue in North America every year, but Tawas Bay is a favorite racing location for the J/22 Class due to superb sailing conditions for the boat, excellent race management and hosting by TBYC, and the welcoming community of the Tawases. The event was last held at TBYC in September 2012.
This year’s event lived up to the Tawas Bay reputation. The first racing day, Thursday offered light shifty winds that were a challenge to the race committee and sailors. Two races were held that day before the wind disappeared. Friday the wind was slow to develop, and racing was postponed for about 90 minutes waiting for good racing conditions; three races were then held in good conditions. Saturday the wind was steady and strong from the start, and two- to three-foot waves offered up some surfing conditions. Three races Saturday rounded out the regatta with eight races total. This range of conditions was a true test for the competition in such a high level event.
The winner of the regatta was Travis Odenbach of Rochester Yacht Club (Pittsford, N.Y.) on his boat “Honeybadger” with crew Geoff Becker and Billy Farmer. This team dominated the racing despite stiff competition. Christopher Doyle’s “The Jug 4 1” from Youngstown Yacht Club (Kenmore, N.Y.) claimed second place. Jeffrey Todd’s “Hot Toddy” from Annapolis Yacht Club (Annapolis, Md.) took home the third place trophy. The top finisher from the local fleet was Chris Princing of Hemlock and TBYC on “Evil Dr. Pork Chop” with their beautiful American flag spinnaker, claiming ninth place racing with his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jenna.
The J/22 sailboat is a 22-foot-long keelboat with a sloop rig and symmetrical spinnaker. The boat is sailed with crew of three to four persons, with a class-rule maximum crew weight of 275 kilograms (606 pounds). The boat class is considered “one-design” because the class rules specify essentially all of the physical aspects of the boats, what equipment can and cannot be carried on board, and many aspects of the actual sailing.
For this reason the condition of the boats and sails, but more importantly the skill of the skipper and crew in the conditions, determines who comes out on top. This class is very competitive, yet many of the racers are also longtime friends. This contributed to a very exciting and fun regatta last week, according to organizers.
Organizers said anyone who looked out on Tawas Bay and saw the beautiful sails experienced the value these events bring to the community. Several local businesses also helped sponsor the event by taking out advertising in the event Program. The 60 to 70 competitors were actively encouraged to patronize these businesses.
Hopefully next summer will see more sailing events on beautiful Tawas Bay, organizers said.