Chant and Cheer

CHANT AND CHEER – Protestors cheer and chant at passerby on US-23 to protest the recent SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

 Photo by Ryan Herzog

TAWAS CITY — In light of the recent United States Supreme Court decision on Dobbs V. Jackson overturning Roe V. Wade, thousands of protests have sprung up and are ongoing across the nation.

Iosco County saw their own on Tuesday, July 12 for a few hours in Tawas City’s Shoreline Park.

