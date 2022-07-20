TAWAS CITY — In light of the recent United States Supreme Court decision on Dobbs V. Jackson overturning Roe V. Wade, thousands of protests have sprung up and are ongoing across the nation.
Iosco County saw their own on Tuesday, July 12 for a few hours in Tawas City’s Shoreline Park.
Over 25 women, uterus owners and abortion supporters stood on the side of the road with signs, chanting “My body! My choice!” towards the road, with supporters honking and occasional jeers from passerby.
Most people who showed up “just saw a post about it” on Facebook.
Two Oscoda graduates, Rhea Amrich and Caitlin Berney, attended a protest in Oscoda the prior Saturday.
“We had a guy who yelled Trump at us!” said Berney.
As contentious an issue as abortion is, there seemed to be more colorful responses from the motorists with middle fingers and insults than other protests held recently in the county.
“They do that because they don’t like hearing other people’s opinions,” said Amrich.
“They’ll fight to have their own opinions but when they hear something they don’t like, they’ll act that way.”
They said on average about three to four people give them a hard time every time they protest. In contrast, there were also generally more honks and acknowledgments from supportive motorists. The whole demonstration seemed noisier in general.
Both women are going on to college, but they felt they should attend any protests they can before school begins in the fall.
“I had more rights when I was born than I do now. I should have more rights than when I was a newborn,” said Berney. “My grandparents fought this fight, we shouldn’t have to now.”
Even though protestors make signs, make noise and gain attention towards their issues, at the end of the day, the precedent in the courts is now set in favor of stricter policies surrounding abortion.
Protest organizer, Erin Smith of Greenbush, said she wanted to get something going in downtown Tawas because it was an area with more traffic and she “wanted to let uterus owners be heard.”
“Most of the people who made the decisions aren’t carrying kids,” she said. “They couldn’t even fathom what it’s like to have a uterus and be told what you can and can’t do with one. I was pregnant four times. Only one baby made it out of my uterus alive, others were miscarried. Because of that, I could wake up tomorrow and go to jail. Then my baby’s left without a mother, how fair is that?”
She said the new lack of a precedent set for reproductive rights leaves a wide hole surrounding policy and anything can happen, leaving uterus owners in purgatory.
“Now, it’s down to state by state. What’s to stop the police coming up to you and preventing you from leaving unless you take a pregnancy test? I don’t believe they are going to get away with it, but it’s just scary how these people in power are trying to make us go back in time.”
The State of Arkansas does have politicians introducing bills to limit abortion trafficking out of state. Another Arkansas senator is developing a bill that would equate transporting patients for abortions across state lines with human trafficking and making it more legal to bring a lawsuit against traveling for abortions.
According to the Detroit Free Press, while Michigan may allow abortions, it’s on shaky grounds considering it’s a court ordered injunction. However, abortions will stay legal until the case is ruled on.
De Jure, a 1931 law in Michigan, says providing abortions for reasons other than life-threatening cases is not allowed, rape and incest are no exceptions. De facto, Attorney General Dana Nessell said the law “cannot be enforced” while the injunction is still in place.
Whether or not Michigan residents keep their reproductive rights falls on the two cases brought on by both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Planned Parenthood/ the American Civil Liberties Union. As of now, there’s no definite timeline, so abortions stay legal as they are in Michigan.
The Whitmer administration appears to want to keep abortion legal in Michigan. On Wednesday, July 13 signed an executive order blocking the extradition of people to or from Michigan if they’re facing criminal charges for obtaining, providing or assisting an abortion.