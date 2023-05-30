EAST TAWAS – The first item of interest at the East Tawas City Council meeting, was the council recognizing the civic service and dedication of Steve Klenow and Craig McMurray.
Mayor Bruce Bolen presented Klenow with a plaque that listed the following accolades: City Council, 1998-2022; Planning Commission, 1992-1997; and Tax Incremental Finance Authority (TIFA) Board Liaison, 2010-2022.
Bolen then presented McMurray with a plaque that listed the following accomplishments: City Council, 2005-2022; Planning Commission, 2001-2005; TIFA Board Liaison, 2006-2009; and Park Board Liaison, 2010-2022.
Bolen initiated discussion on the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA), letting council members know that Councilman Dave Leslie and he had met last week with Brian McMurray and Mike Russo, who represent Tawas City.
“We talked about the management of the plant and I think they were hung up on the ‘managing partner,’” Bolen stated. “Mike said that he thought basically that terminology meant that we were going to be in full control of the plant and they would have no control whatsoever.”
For the uninformed, the managing partner conversation has been taking place intermittently for some time now. The basis of the conversation is a TUA re-organization proposal that was submitted by the East Tawas City Council to the council of Tawas City. The proposal cited a lack of cohesiveness and organizational efficiency between the TUA board and the operations at the wastewater treatment facility, and suggested implementing a managing partner role to bridge the gap.
Tawas City responded lukewarm at the time of reception, a sentiment which does not seem to have changed much since then. Tawas City did provide East Tawas with a counter-proposal which involved modifying the Articles of Incorporation in order to restructure the TUA, by including its currently non-constituent users on the TUA Board. However, since then, no progress has been made on either front.
Bolen said that he had explained to Russo that assigning a managing partner would not take control from Tawas City; rather, the TUA Board would continue to control everything and make decisions as it always has.
“This is just somebody that’s taking the tasks between the meetings and making sure that stuff’s getting done,” Bolen said. “And overseeing Inframark, as far as making sure the contract is being followed.”
According to Bolen, the councilmen had talked at length about different possibilities, whether East Tawas or Tawas City took on the responsibilities. He said that by the end of the meeting, and after discussing many examples, he believed that there was agreement that there is a role that needs to be filled. He said the Tawas City representatives would be bringing the conversation before their council meeting, taking place the same evening.
Leslie commented that the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan was not a guarantee and, regardless of whether the money was received or not, the wastewater treatment facility needs to be updated. He said that they needed to start looking at the top items that needed attention related to the longevity of the facility.
“It’s not something a four-person board that meets once a month can do. You simply can’t do that. You have to have someone chasing these things all the time,” Leslie voiced.
During the TUA meeting on May 8, discussion was held regarding the legal opinion received from Beier Howlett in January, regarding the non-constituent users – Alabaster and Tawas townships – and Tawas City being charged by the TUA for their use of the wastewater treatment plant.
The opinion states that the Articles of Incorporation of the TUA provide that the incorporating municipalities are the cities of East Tawas and Tawas City, which are considered constituent municipalities. Also, Baldwin Township has a standard sanitary sewer agreement with the TUA which covers all the elements required.
Official language from the legal analysis reads, “I have reviewed the TUA and Baldwin Township agreement for sewer treatment. It would be highly advisable for the TUA to enter into a similar agreement with Alabaster Township and Tawas Township. Written contracts offer clarity and provide proof of details. Without a written contract, we are left at the whims of various he said-she said representations without any clarity.”
The document cites enforcement as a concern, saying that in the event that the TUA would try to enforce any type of agreement with Alabaster and Tawas townships, Tawas City may unnecessarily be entangled in the matter.
The May 8 TUA meeting had seen City Manager Brent Barringer move, seconded by Leslie, to start receiving payments from Tawas City for the amount in sanitary sewer fees that Tawas City is currently collecting for the non-constituent, unauthorized use by Alabaster and Tawas townships. The motion failed to pass, with Tawas City representatives Russo and Dave Lesinski voting “no.”
“From Tawas City’s standpoint, I think that they’re looking at it like ‘well, the TUA needs to determine the rates and charges for Tawas Township and Alabaster Township,’” Bolen stated. “The issue with that is that we have to go through a rate study and it’s going to take time.”
Bolen said that the uncertain future of the SRF loan project would affect the rates, as well, the outcome of which will not be known until August, at the earliest.
“Hopefully, they’re going to be talking about that tonight also,” Bolen added. “For all council members, everyone needs to be thinking about this, because if they don’t move on it, we need to figure out what we have to do from our half of the Authority to get it straightened out.”
Councilman Leslie stated that the TUA’s Articles of Incorporation had been signed in 1988 and since then, Tawas City has sold franchises to the two townships and ignored the articles, which potentially opens them to a huge liability risk.
“Say that one of the townships is doing something that has a hugely negative impact on the plant,” Bolen said. “It’s going to come here to the TUA board and what’s the TUA board going to do? You’ve got two votes that are basically customers, they’re not going to do anything harmful to them.”
Councilman Mike Mooney asked why nothing had been done about this yet, since the legal opinion had been sent to TUA Board members and alternates back in January.
“They wouldn’t agree to do it,” Mooney stated, referring to the failed motion at the TUA meeting. “Maybe they’re making money off them and they take a cut for their line charge, or maybe it’s not separate, I don’t know – but it’s just another example of how Tawas City works with East Tawas; it’s a fight every meeting.”
Councilwoman Blinda Baker suggested that the council give Tawas City the benefit of the doubt to discuss and resolve the issue at their evening meeting, saying that they could speculate all night. Council members agreed to add the item to their next meeting agenda, should Tawas City decide not to act.
The council approved a request from the East Tawas Business Association to alternate Tuesday Night Live between the first and second blocks of Newman Street. The motion made by Baker, seconded by Councilman Mark Eklund, carried unanimously.
The council also approved a request from FISH Inc. to receive a peddlers permit which will allow the organization to sell popcorn and candy bars at the city park on Mondays before the Community Band concerts. Baker motioned, seconded by Councilman Joseph Kolts, to approve the request with no permit fee. The motion passed unanimously.
The council received a Property Tax Exemption Application and Standard Operating Procedures from the city’s assessor. A motion was made by Baker to adopt the form and, seconded by Leslie, it carried unanimously.
Barringer was unable to attend the meeting due to attending his daughter’s induction into the National Honor Society. Councilwoman Lisa Bolen attended the meeting remotely, while working in Washington, D.C.