EAST TAWAS – The first item of interest at the East Tawas City Council meeting, was the council recognizing the civic service and dedication of Steve Klenow and Craig McMurray.

Mayor Bruce Bolen presented Klenow with a plaque that listed the following accolades: City Council, 1998-2022; Planning Commission, 1992-1997; and Tax Incremental Finance Authority (TIFA) Board Liaison, 2010-2022.

