CHECK PRESENTATION – Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC) Founder/Executive Director Barb Clare is seen here, center, at National Gypsum Company’s Gold Bond plant in National City. She is pictured with her husband Dennis Clare, left, and Plant Manager Jamie Rice, while accepting a $25,000 check that the company donated to the TRC in support of the center’s Giving Tuesday campaign. The funds will be used to bolster the many Equine Assisted Services programs which are offered at Pegasus Springs – also located in National City – including the Huron Heroes & Horses Veterans PTSD program.

 Courtesy photo

NATIONAL CITY – This year, Giving Tuesday was an early Christmas for Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC) in National City, which is approaching its sixth year of providing Equine Assisted Services for disabled persons in Northeast Michigan.

The center’s 2022 Giving Tuesday campaign received a big boost, with a $25,000 donation from National Gypsum Company.

