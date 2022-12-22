NATIONAL CITY – This year, Giving Tuesday was an early Christmas for Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC) in National City, which is approaching its sixth year of providing Equine Assisted Services for disabled persons in Northeast Michigan.
The center’s 2022 Giving Tuesday campaign received a big boost, with a $25,000 donation from National Gypsum Company.
The check was presented to TRC representatives on Nov. 29, at the Gold Bond plant in National City, by Plant Manager Jamie Rice and Quarry Manager Alan Ferns.
“We are thrilled to receive this generous donation from a company with deep roots in Iosco County,” said Pegasus Springs TRC Founder and Executive Director Barb Clare.
“Our dedicated volunteer team, clients and their families, and the entire community will benefit from this gift,” she continued, adding that National Gypsum Company is the exclusive service provider for products manufactured by Gold Bond Building Products, LLC.
Clare says that the funding from the company will support Pegasus Springs’ varied programs that serve children and adults of all ages with physical, cognitive and emotional disabilities. This includes the Huron Heroes & Horses Veterans PTSD program; Iosco County adjudicated youth; “Maxine’s Retreat,” which is a 24-hour retreat for mothers of special needs children; and many other programs.
For information on the year-round programming offered, visit www.pegasusspringsmi.com or contact Clare at 989-820-1787.
While the 2022 global Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign ran for a full day, beginning at midnight on Nov. 29, Clare is giving a reminder that the TRC’s campaign extends to the end of the year, and that those from the center appreciate the continued support from community members and local businesses.
As recently reported, the 501c(3) nonprofit will be collecting contributions for its Giving Tuesday efforts through Saturday, Dec. 31. To help Pegasus Springs with the continuation of its programs, donations can be made via a link on the aforementioned website, or by visiting https://givebutter.com/MGYyrS.