EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and Light up the Bay Fireworks Committee are continuing their fundraising efforts for the Independence Day fireworks display. The committee has worked year-round to raise money for the 2022 show and carry on the success of the 2021 event.
Wolverine Fireworks, who puts on the display for the Tawas area, has reported that “a 35% increase is a safe estimate” as to the cost for the 2023 show. Last year, TACC doubled the budget from $12,000 to $24,000.
“I think the community could really see the increase in the budget at the 2021 Fireworks Display. We got a tremendous number of positive reviews from the community and hope we can continue to put on a show that our community is proud of,” stated TACC Executive Director Samantha Duvall.
Fireworks prices are on the rise but she said that, fortunately for the local community, TACC signed a contract with Wolverine Fireworks before the increase. With $24,000 to be spent again this year, which provided about a 20-minute show last year, the 2022 display should be similar.
However, if TACC wants to continue hosting a show that is a minimum of 20 minutes, or even add to it, they are looking at a cost of at least $30,000 in the future, unless prices decrease.
To help with this, the committee is again selling T-shirts which have the “Light Up the Bay” logo on the front and feature sponsors on the back. The shirts are being sold in the TACC office at 228 Newman St. in East Tawas, from Neiman’s Family Market at 220 W. Lake St. (US-23) in Tawas City and at various events throughout the summer while supplies last.
The price is $15 for sizes small through XL, and $17 for 2XL and 3XL. The T-shirts are available in two different colors this year, tropical blue and heather grey.
Businesses throughout the community have also volunteered to participate in selling flag hangers for $1. Those who buy one can write their name on it, and the hangers will be displayed in that business. The items will be sold at Tawas Hardware, 108 W. Lake St. (US-23), Tawas City; the Tawas Bay Fraternal Order of Eagles club, 803 W. Bay St. (US-23), East Tawas; Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union, 118 W. M-55, Tawas City; and Heritage Provisioning, 1864 US-23, East Tawas.
Along with the flag hangers, numerous businesses in town have donation canisters placed by the fireworks committee members.
A raffle is also currently taking place to support the fireworks display. Similar to that which was held in the fall by the Light Up the Bay Committee, tickets are $10 apiece and only 1,000 will be sold. The grand prize winner will receive a check for $2,000 and the second place prize is $1,000, followed by two winners receiving $500 each.
Raffle tickets will be sold until Thursday, June 30, or until they are gone. The winners will be announced at the TACC office on Friday, July 1, during a Facebook live drawing.
Other support will come in from Bounce by the Bay, which has again offered to help put on a bounce house event with proceeds going toward the fireworks, and it will tie into Summerfest this year.
A Summerfest Kick-Off Party will be held on Friday, July 8, in Tawas City Shoreline Park. It will include the bounce houses, food trucks, a cornhole tournament put on by Third Coast Cornhole, live music by FLiPSiDE and more.
From noon to 8 p.m., the bounce house area will feature four to five inflatables donated by Bounce by the Bay. The cost will be $5 per child for all day.
More information about the kick-off can be found on the Summerfest website, at www.tawassummerfest.com.
The Light Up the Bay Committee, along with Tawas Wellness Warriors, is also hosting the 5K race that occurs during Summerfest. This event, previously hosted by the Tawas Kiwanis Club, will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 9. The race will take its usual course, starting from the second block of Newman Street. Participants will then head toward Tawas Lake, make a loop through the neighborhood and return back to their starting spot on Newman Street.
Pre-registration for the Light Up the Bay 5K is $30 and has already begun. Registration the day before and day of the race will be $35. To sign up, go to www.runsignup.com/Race/MI/EastTawas/LightUptheBay5k or stop into the TACC office. All proceeds will benefit the Fourth of July fireworks display. For inquires regarding the race, send an e-mail to ahearnesean@gmail.com.
Duvall says that TACC has had tremendous support from the community this year, and is excited to provide another spectacular show. Tawas City, East Tawas and the Tawas Bay Tourist & Convention Bureau continued to be the biggest monetary contributors. Tawas City and East Tawas also support the event in numerous other ways, with their department of public works staff, police forces and fire departments all working together to keep the community safe during the holiday.
Tawas Animal Hospital, Huron Community Bank, Tawas Hardware and Mooney’s Ben Franklin also gave generous donations, along with many other businesses and community members.
The 2022 fireworks will start at dusk on Monday, July 4, from the pier in Tawas City Shoreline Park.
TACC is also organizing the Independence Day parade as part of the celebration, which will begin at 11 a.m. on July 4. If you or your organization would like to participate, stop by the TACC office to fill out an application. Representatives can also be reached at 362-8643 or at director@tawas.com, for an application or more details.
(As the dates approach for the Summerfest and Fourth of July activities, preview stories will be featured in future editions of this publication, as well).