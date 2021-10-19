EAST TAWAS – A perfect fall day greeted visitors to the Haunted Lighthouse Weekend at Tawas Point State Park on Oct. 9.
Visitors from across the state came to enjoy a full day of Halloween-themed fun and activities. A haunted pirate ship greeted visitors as they entered the park.
Saturday’s festivities began at noon with hayride tours of the parks, a wide variety of games and a cemetery full of tombstones. Children of all ages enjoyed playing games outside and under the tent. Children 16 and under were encouraged to choose a pumpkin to take home with them.
Janet from Tawas said she was “glamping” with her grandkids and her golden doodle Dexter. She usually goes primitive camping so the water and electricity at the campground made for a glamorous camping experience.
Angela Barclay from Hale, who was dressed as Cruella Deville, attends the weekend festivities with her family every year.
As the sun began its descent at 5:30 p.m., hundreds of ghosts, goblins, princesses, robots and skeletons of various ages made their way around the campground collecting treats. Adults in costume joined in on the fun walking around the park and passing out candy while the smoke from campfires wafted through the air.
Jake Whitford from Tawas, who was dressed in a dinosaur costume, has been camping in the park on Halloween weekend for the past 13 years.
“The kids love it,” he said when talking about his four children, ages 3-15.
“It’s a lot of fun”, said the jelly half of a couple from Bay City who were dressed as peanut butter and jelly. They agreed that they will be back annually and will be bringing their grandkids along.
Corena Revard from East Tawas said the annual event was a family tradition with her kids from downstate attending. She estimated that she had given candy to over 250 children in the first 40 minutes.
“It’s fantastic! I love Halloween,” said first-timer Kira from Oscoda.
Humans weren’t the only ones enjoying the walk through the campground. Dogs of all sizes and breeds came dressed in costume and enjoyed meeting and greeting each other.
The Halloween Weekend has been taking place at the Tawas Point Park and campground since 2008. The annual event is open to the public with the exception of the Trick-or-Treating which is only available to registered campers. A scaled back version of the weekend was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.