OSCODA – Scott Heinrich, co-founder and co-director of the Northeast Academy of Dance (NEAD), took the stage prior to the Celebrate! 25 performances on June 10 and 11, to acknowledge the community for 25 years of support.
Heinrich spoke about reconnecting with members of the audience who he taught as small children. Some of today’s students are the children of the students who took classes when the school first opened.
The 25-year anniversary celebration, which was held in the Mary Ann Bartels auditorium at Oscoda High School, began with a variety of dances that compiled Spring Serenade, a performance that included the advanced, intermediate and Ballet 2, 3 and 5 students.
According to Heinrich, the average age of the dancers, who were performing en pointe for the first time, was 11.
Tiny Dancers In The Street, performed by the Ballet 1 students, was an adorable interpretation of Don Quixote, complete with Spanish costumes and fans. Heinrich made a point of saying that the dancers did not receive any coaching from the sidelines.
Reflection, a visually stunning performance choreographed by NEAD Co-Founder and Co-Director Giuseppe Canale, featured current student Lief Maurer and returning student Mary Emma Bennett, who spent the past year dancing with the Joffrey Ballet in New York City. The duo had only spent the past month working on the performance where they mirrored and complemented each other’s moves.
Maurer improves with each performance, demonstrating increased levels of both strength and artistry. Bennett was a joy to watch with her perfect body positions, poise and beautiful execution of every move.
Guest artists Emily Wash and Gabriel DeRego thrilled the audience with their beautiful performance of Tchaikovsky’s Pas De Deux. The pair, who traveled from New York City to perform, had also only been rehearsing together for the past month.
Wash, a former student of Canale’s, reached out to the school when she heard about the 25 year anniversary and asked if she and DeRego could perform.
The performance concluded with a series of modern dances comprising The Golden Age of Wireless, set to music by Thomas Dolby and choreographed by Heinrich. Of note was the performance by Lief and Lynn Maurer, brother and sister, and Raven Whitefield. The trio, who performed in synchronicity, used chairs as props in their dance to I Scare Myself.
The remaining modern dances included all of the students, with the exception of the Ballet 1 students who joined their parents in the audience after their performance.
At the end of the performances, Heinrich made a point of recognizing Rex Manning, with Prestige Productions, who has been doing the lights and sound for the NEAD performances for the past 25 years.
More information about NEAD, summer intensives and fall classes can be found on the school’s website at neadancemi.org.