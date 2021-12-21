TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners passed a balanced budget during the last meeting held by the board for 2021.
After the board opened and closed a brief public hearing on the budget, which had no public comment, they adopted the recommended budget that consisted of $8.2 million in revenues and appropriations for the 2022 year.
This is a slightly higher budget than was adopted for 2021 year, when commissioners approved an amended budget of just $7.9 million. That budget reflected many cuts from the 2020 budget of $9.1 million. The cuts including laying off employees, as well as cuts to public services and programs.
For years the county has had to borrow from the county’s delinquent revolving tax fund to make their general fund budget balance, according to County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Curruthers-Soboleski.
The fund is comprised of funding that has accumulated over the years from the sale of foreclosed property in the county, property that has been lost by property owners for unpaid taxes. The funding then goes to the county’s local units – townships and cities – during the winter and summer tax seasons to “make the lower entities whole” when it comes to tax time. Essentially, the county takes on the burden of having unpaid taxes, while the lower entities are paid the taxes from the county that are due to them.
Soboleski said not all counties have a delinquent revolving tax fund that can be used for this purpose, and instead borrow money from banks to pay the lower entities, accumulating interest payments in the process. She said the county’s fund is sitting around $3.8 million, but was much higher in prior years.
She said this year the county did not borrow from the fund to make up its general fund, but said unrestricted funding from the American Rescue Plant Act, $173,667, was transferred into the general fund budget to make up the difference.
Soboleski said those funds, however, will not last forever.
“It’s not ideal (to transfer them in) and it’s not recommended to use them for things that are ongoing,” she said. “It should be a one-time expenditure. But if we didn’t transfer that in we would have had enough to cover it with the delinquent revolving tax fund.”
Soboleski said this transfer in from the fund allowed the county to give many departments 2 percent raises for employees. She said overall, as reflected in the budget, the county is doing better financially.
She said with this year’s budget it leaves the county with an ending fund balance of $2.3 million. She said although she would like to see the fund with more money in it (auditors typically like to see the ending fund balance of the general fund to be 20 to 30 percent of the total general fund budget for that year) Soboleski said there is room for improvement.
“I would like it to be more, especially since there are some things that we need to do, and a lot of things that have not been done, there are a lot of capital improvements that have to be done,” she said. “It’s not a horrible place to be right now, and a lot of places are in a lot worse shape, that gets us at about 28 percent.”
Soboleski said that the county will try to get a new operating millage passed to help pay for more things, like capital improvement projects, some of which have been done with American Rescue Act funding, and other things like raises for employees.
“It’s my personal opinion that the employees need more raises,” she said. “It was brought to my attention that county jobs used to be really good jobs, and they’re not as good anymore and we want to retain our talent with the county.”
Soboleski said that there are many different capital improvement projects that need to be done, including with the Iosco County Jail. She said recently an agreement with Alcona County has been made to house inmates from that county, which will bring in $135,000 a year for the jail, which could be used for some of those purposes perhaps.
She said she and Iosco County Clerk Nancy Huebel, as well as the county’s department heads, really looked over the budget going line by line to balance it and do the best for the county. A copy of the budget can be viewed at Iosco.net by visiting the links to the clerk’s office, or by visiting the clerk’s office in the county building in Tawas City.