EAST TAWAS – Veterans and well-wishers fished out on Lake Huron Saturday, July 30 to give veterans an adventure.
It was called “Vets & Nets,” the first event of its kind this side of the state.
Co-organizer Dennis Clare said the amount of initial support “kind of overwhelmed” him.
“The community just bought into it and they have been overwhelmingly supportive for the first year,” he said.
Veterans and volunteers disembarked at 9 a.m. and stayed out on the lake all day before coming in at 3 p.m.
They fished for walleye, bringing in some impressive catches and sharing stories.
Michael Heil of East Tawas said he caught a 24 1/2-inch walleye.
“And if we measured it in 1/4 inches it would be better,” he said.
In total, he and his crew caught about 15 walleye and a channel catfish, but they let that one go.
Heil said he learned about Vets & Nets through the Veteran’s Affairs office.
“This was a great event,” he said. “I appreciate so much, the people who sponsored it, those who put it on and hopefully it won’t be the last one.”
In total, 69 veterans participated. Thirty boats chartered the vets. They earned $8,000 in donations and raised $3,500 in cash and food.
Jerry Beavers of Sage Lake said he caught a good sized 12-incher, not big enough to keep, but nevertheless the trip got him out of the house.
Beavers served twice in the Army, once as an infantry gun truck driver and once as a Combat MP in Desert Storm, which was “pretty cool.”
He handled high explosives in Vietnam, transporting them between bases.
“Bridges were fun,” he said. “They were often shot up, so you had to stand on a running board as you’d go across them.”
As the veterans came in from the day’s catch, they were handed a lunch of pulled pork and beans. On top of that, volunteers cleaned and packaged the fish to hand to veterans so they could have a big bag, at least 1 pound, to take home.
Clare said he got the idea of doing an event after watching an episode of Michigan out of Doors.
In an episode, the saw them cover the event, “Tight Lines for Troops,” a similar event based in Manistee.
“And I thought I would start something here on this side of the state,” he said.
Clare said he learned a lot from his first event and it went relatively well. Maybe next year, they will start the event a week earlier in July when things aren’t so busy.
Veteran and volunteer Dale Whitney said he would have liked to go out this year, but his disability prevented him from finding a suitable vessel.
“If there was a boat that was more accessible, I’d get out there.”
Still, he signed people in and helped hand out food so he could participate in the event.
While some of the younger disabled veterans are still fit enough to get in and out of a boat, older veterans still couldn’t make out on the lake due to their condition. Next year, if anybody has handicap accessible boats, more veterans would be able to participate.
For those who want to help with the next Vets & Nets, send an e-mail to TawasBayVetsandNets@yahoo.com or contact Clare at 269-967-3358.