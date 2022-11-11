PRIOR PERCH

PRIOR PERCH – Given the positive responses from both participants and admirers during the 2022 Paint a Perch Contest, the activity is getting an even earlier start ahead of the 2023 Perchville USA winter festival. Fish cutouts are now available at the Tawas Bay Art Gallery to be painted right at the venue, or taken home for participants to work on at their leisure, with the entries to be returned to the gallery by Jan. 22, 2023. The fish featured in this photo, displayed for voting during the Perchville Coronation Breakfast, were among the 130 that were submitted for last year’s contest.

 File photo

EAST TAWAS – In what began on Nov. 1, marking the start of the 2023 Perchville USA celebrations, the Paint a Perch Contest has now commenced.

Those from the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) say that perch cutouts are available at the Tawas Bay Art Gallery and can be decorated there on-site, or picked up to be painted at home. Each fish completed and returned to the gallery by Jan. 22, 2023, will then be entered into the contest.

