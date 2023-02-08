AUSABLE Twp. – Although Friday, Jan. 20 was a cold dreary day, there was plenty of laughter and merriment at the Revolve by Hope Shores Thrift Store.
A group of women gathered at 4 p.m. for “Thrifty Shopping,” another Amanda Bergeron creation. Bergeron, who serves on the Hope Shores board of directors, wanted a way to make a financial contribution to the organization. Her brainchild was to hold Thrifty Shopping.
The concept is a simple one. Shoppers paid a flat fee, a friend or family member picks out two outfits from the store for them. Shoppers were told to pick out a wacky outfit and a nice outfit both of which they were able to take home with them. As the women rushed around the store putting together outfits the fun ensued.
Valerie Williams, executive director of Hope Shores, attended with her mom, Sharon. Sharon took Valerie out of her comfort zone with both outfits. Valerie admitted she normally wears black or neutral tops. Sharon chose a wacky outfit complete with flowered leggings and a bright green zip up top for her daughter. She chose a lavender sweater and hot pink and black skirt to complete the nice outfit.
Not to be outdone, Valerie outfitted her mom from head to toe with a lime green tank, red pants, colorful jacket, plaid shoes and a suede hat. Her second outfit that included a flowered tunic and black leggings was much more subtle.
Bergeron took individual, twosome and group photos of participants as part of the event package. In addition to being a board member, she is a regular shopper and had a pile of clothes sitting on the counter by the cash register waiting for her.
“They carry a lot of really great items. A wide variety at a reasonable price. The items are constantly changing,” said Bergeron. She also acknowledged that not a lot of people know about the store or where it is located, she is hoping to change that with events like Thrifty Shopping.
Shoppers who didn’t participate in the Thrifty Shopping event took advantage of the one-year anniversary specials that included buy one get one pricing on clothing and 50% off of items in the housewares room. There was a steady stream of shoppers throughout the day.
Revolve, located at 837 S. State Street, is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store relies on mostly volunteer staff. Volunteers process donations, price items, merchandise and work the cash register. Volunteers are always needed, and the store will accommodate schedules, according to Volunteer Coordinator Natalie Francis.
Revolve accepts donations everyday from the time the store opens until one hour prior to closing. Clean new or gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories for women and men of all sizes are accepted. The children’s area includes clothes, toys, and diapers. The backroom includes a wide variety of household items ranging from books, games and puzzles to furniture, lamps, linens, art, dishes and glassware. A greeting card rack offers cards for all occasions. Revolve does not accept used mattresses, but will accept most other items if they are in good condition.
Spring and summer clothing, swimsuits, sandals and accessories will start being displayed late February or early March, just in time for spring break vacations. At the same time winter items will begin to be discounted and will eventually go on clearance. A discounted $1 rack includes items that have been in the store for a longer period of time.
Sales at Revolve help fund the work of Hope Shores, a nonprofit organization that provides services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking in a five county region including Iosco, Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Presque Isle counties.
“The community has been incredibly supportive of us,” Francis said. Bergeron hopes that Thrifty Shopping will become an annual event and will continue to grow.