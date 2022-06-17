OSCODA — Kids got out and ran around during school hours on a beautiful Wednesday morning June 8, at around 8:30 a.m. on the Oscoda Athletic complex.
The course started at the track and weaved its way through the complex, meeting back at the finish line at the track. In total, the distance covered was five kilometers, or just over three miles.
Noted for their spunk and energy, middle schoolers took no time springing off the starting line as the announcer shouted “GO!” Of course, for some, it was more of a casual walk than a jog, but all students went outside for the morning to get splashed with chalk from faculty.
Puffs of blue and orange came out of chalk markers as students passed check points, covering their custom-designed white shirts.
Aiden Taylor was a student who only stopped the race three times. For many of the students, this was the first time they ever ran a 5k.
“It was hard,” said Taylor. “ I ran for most of it. I ran long distance before.”
He said Mr. Guffey was the fiercest faculty member because “if you weren’t running, then he would spray you with the chalk.”
Elizabeth Brooks said the fiercest teacher with the chalk was Mr. Lueck because “he was yelling at us to not cut corners or he would spray us again with chalk.
Mr. Lueck sat at the tennis courts, ensuring students got in a full run around the court like they were supposed to instead of cutting around the fence.
Brooks said she walked for the beginning, but as time went on she felt she had enough energy to run the rest of the race.