TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a letter of understanding between the County, the Iosco County Sheriff, and the Police Officers Association of Michigan to pay holiday pay, personal time, and sick leave totaling $2,281 to a former deputy who had been terminated from the Sheriff’s department in September, 2022.
The vote took place at the Board of Commissioners regular meeting on Sept. 6.
According to Iosco County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, the payout settlement would probably save the county money when compared to the expense of taking the matter to further arbitration. The letter of understanding further stated that “(I)t is the parties’ intent to address the issue of the payout of holiday pay, personal time and sick leave upon termination from employment during negotiations for the successor agreement to the Agreement in effect between the parties.”
At the same meeting, the Board voted unanimously to issue a proclamation declaring the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week, commemorating the 236th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America. This action coincides with Public Law 915 which guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States designating the same period each year as Constitution Week.
A letter from the River Aux Sables Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented by County Clerk Nancy Huebel prompted the measure. The letter pointed out that the DAR originally petitioned Congress in 1955 to dedicate that week for the observance of Constitution Week, which first took place in 1956.
At the request of the Iosco County Parks and Recreation Committee, the Board approved the Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Trail Improvement Fund Grant Amendment to add $10,000 for “additional restoration grading of ORV trails during the ORV season” on a 5-0 vote.
Unanimous approval was given at the request of Carruthers-Soboleski to approve the grant agreement between the State of Michigan and the County to provide criminal defense services to indigent people in Iosco County. The agreement between the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission (MIDC), Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) and the County has a total authorized budget for the 2024 fiscal year of $603,773.82, of which the Local Share Contribution amounts to $173,151.18. The grant agreement is effective Oct. 1, 2023 until Sept. 30, 2024, according to the agreement. The commissioners noted that funding for criminal defense attorneys increased but lamented that financial support for the prosecutor’s office has not.
On a 5-0 vote, the Board approved entering into a consulting contract with Third Coast Energy Solutions of Traverse City regarding Hope Grant Funding through MSHDA. According to the agreement, the company’s proposal for consulting includes:
1. Perform a Home Energy Score Assessment to help determine wise implementation of funds.
2. Perform a post assessment to assess quality of repairs.
3. (The company) will be available for review of above reports to provide clarity and explanation regarding (their) findings.
At the request of Iosco County Airport Manager Jay Samuels, the Board unanimously approved the purchase of 3,000 gallons of fuel for resale at the airport. The price of the fuel is estimated to be $5.25 per gallon, for a total cost of approximately $15,750.
Ron Whitney, Veterans’ Service Officer, appeared before the Board and received unanimous approval for the FY 2024 County Veteran Service Fund Grant through the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency in the amount of $75,174.
Later in the meeting, Whitney noted that a Veterans Appreciation Breakfast will be held on Sept. 14 at Rushman Hall in East Tawas. He also invited the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Iosco County Veterans Service Office on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. The new office is located at 671 E. M-55 in Tawas City.
EMS Operations Manager Raymond Bruning II received approval to purchase six cardiac monitors from Zoll Medical Corporation of Chelmsford, Mass. at a total cost of $237,735.46. The terms of the purchase agreement call for the equipment to be paid over the course of five years with 0% interest in an annual amount of $47,475.09. Commissioner Charles Finley took the opportunity to thank Bruning for the work done in researching the equipment.
The commissioners unanimously approved the acceptance of the Statutory Finance Minutes from their Aug. 16 meeting.
Commissioner Terry Dutcher commented favorably on the recent commitments from the Federal Government to address PFAS cleanup efforts at the former Wurtsmith Air Force base, as well as cleanup in the Clark Marsh area where fire drills were held. He also thanked Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her efforts to support the cleanup.
Commissioner D. Jay O’Farrell commented about the negative impact of proposed regulations which may require inspection of all septic tank systems in the State. He added that he felt the push for inspections was being driven by people Downstate who may not be affected by the proposed initiative.
Finley mentioned that he attended the Fire Chiefs meeting on Sept. 5, and said that there is a lack of qualified fire instructors in the State of Michigan. He stated that the restrictions that are being put on to rural fire departments regarding fire training is “causing a struggle.” Finley took the opportunity to thank Sheriff Scott Frank for his work in completing the AED inspections, and East Tawas Fire Chief Bill Deckett for his service over many years. He also expressed his appreciation for the work that Mike Eller his done over time.
In the public comments segment of the meeting, Rob Pellerito, District Director for Michigan 36th District State Senator Michele Hoitenga, said that legislators are “strongly opposed” to the proposed septic system inspection code requirements. “All of our health departments are understaffed for such an undertaking,” he said.
With respect to PFAS, Pellerito added that he received word that some smaller communities may be eligible for some of the 3M settlement funds, and that his office will be obtaining further information on that matter.
Mike Eller, representing the Iosco County Fire Association, recognized the Iosco County Board of Commissioners for providing funding for training on Electric Vehicle (EV) fires.
Immediately following the regular meeting, the Committee of the Whole convened to discuss matters to be addressed at the next regular meeting of the Board on September 20.
A request from Carruthers-Sobeleski to hire a full-time employee for the Register of Deeds office was unanimously approved to move to the full Board for consideration.
The proposed renewal of the Agreement for Extension Services between Iosco County and Michigan State University was also unanimously approved to be presented to the Board.