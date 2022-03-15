EAST TAWAS – A small meeting, with only a few financial matters were discussed among the members of the East Tawas City Council on their regularly scheduled meeting Monday, March 7.
First, they re-appointed Council members Lisa Bolen, Craig McMurray and Dave Leslie to the Wages and Salary Committee.
McMurray eagerly said he was waiting to volunteer.
Treasurer Julie Potts announced they completed their annual audit in conjunction with Stephenson and Company, PC. She said it is ready for submission to the state for approval.
Nate Miller was lead auditor and reviewed the audit with Potts and City Manager Brent Barringer.
East Tawas Police Chief Frank Anthony talked about working with their new hire, Dakota Grise.
“We’re in good shape with him and we’re still six-seven weeks out.”
He also reported a low call volume.
Park Manager Eric Braun reported a successful audit of his park as well. There was nothing out of the ordinary.
Chief Bill Deckett said on Thursday they hosted a presentation at the community center with about 40 people. The presentation was about “size up on arrival,” which is what firefighters do when arriving on scene at a house call.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Rodney Collier said he had a busy week fixing busted plumbing.
“It’s been a full time job taking care of mother nature this winter.”
They had two water main breaks in the same day last Tuesday. However, renovations to the Department of Public Works are going well.
City manager Brent Barringer announced “Back to the Bricks,” a traveling car show throughout Michigan will stop in East Tawas on Saturday June 4. There will be about 325 vehicles downtown between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Harbor Park Cafe, the business replacing Mar’s by the Bay in Harbor Park is planned to open in May, but windows in the building need replacement, which is scheduled to happen the end of April.
“Looking at the windows closer, they’re in rough shape,” said Barringer.
He then pitched “Put Your Town on the Map,” an initiative run by Consumer’s Energy to submit city development and improvement plans to the company. If selected, they’ll receive cash to execute the plan.
One plan Barringer proposed is to work with Huron Pines on Tawas Lake. They would continue a sidewalk on Tawas Lake road north to the lake. At the end of the sidewalk they would put an observation deck.
Phase two of that plan would go towards developing a lake management plan, getting funding from other “funding mechanisms” Huron Pines may have.
“That would be our spring-board for the Tawas Lake Project,” said Barringer.
If the observation deck and “Put Your Town on the Map” initiative generates enough interest in the lake, hopefully it will provide more incentive for Baldwin Township and The Saginaw Indian Chippewa Tribe to get lake management plan going with the city.
The first draft plan is due March 18.
Barringer said the city’s sidewalk improvement plan already provides for part of the plan a couple years but first prize for “Put Your Town on the Map” is $25,000 so the grant would allow them to do the whole project in a year with a bonus observation platform.
Mayor Bruce Bolen asked, “does anyone launch boats there?”
Barringer said no. Councilmember Craig McMurray said maybe kayaks and canoes by hand, but it is not a designated boat launch.
It is, however, a great place to watch the sunset, said Barringer.
There was no vote, as there was nothing to adopt, but none on the board objected, so the city will move forward on that plan.
For the Tawas Utility Authority (TUA), Barringer reported a successful meeting earlier in the day to find a suitable financial advisor for their upcoming project.
He then said March 31st is the deadline to submit draft plans to EGLE.
“Once that happens, it’s important to get the financial end of the process complete to the SRF requirements.”
Earlier in the planning stage of the Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades, Larry Fox of C2AE Architecture provided estimates of rate increases after the upgrades.
“This will then take that into a whole other level of detail, as far as the entire service area of the TUA, what the anticipated rate impacts would be for the project and the details of maintenance, long term replacement costs and the cost of the loan itself,” said Barringer.
Barringer said they had three options and they went with PFM Asset Management LLC on the overall cost of the project, and not necessarily on the specific dollar amount they charged for their financial services.
Barringer said their services will cost between 18-24 thousand dollars.
Overall, the project will cost 10-11 million dollars.
Then the council moved on to proposed changes to the city’s investment policy for their general fund. Said amendments make a provision allowing “the City Treasurer and/or the City’s authorized Investment Advisor to pool the cash of various funds into one investment portfolio to maximize investment earnings.”
Other amendments went into authorizing the city’s investment advisor to make investment decisions for the city alongside the Treasurer, and inserting “and/or the City’s authorized Investment Advisor” where deemed appropriate. This is including but not limited to sections about conflict of interest and chain of command if, say the treasurer were to become sick.
They also removed all the items from the Authorized and Suitable Investments section.
City Councilmember Lisa Bolen brought up possible chain of command issues in the language, saying, “I guess the only thing that concerns me is in the delegation of authority, because I feel like as it’s written right now, the treasurer is named and I think is ultimately responsible with the way the funds are invested and distributed. My only concern is we don’t really have a lot of control over that person other than a relationship that we have with in terms of making sure the investments jive with what the law says. Let’s say there were funds not in the right place. You could say ‘he did it! I didn’t do this’.”
Mayor Bruce Bolen then asked, “Well, what’s the intent? Was the intent before they could put money into anything; If they would check with you guys first before they would do any of that?”
Barringer and Potts both said if it’s outside of their investment plan, then they would need to check with the city first before making any changes.
“If it’s (investment changes) in the plan can they just go and invest in whatever without talking to you guys?”
“You mean shift money from one investment to another?” asked Barringer.
“I look at it like this. Currently the policy that stands is the treasurer is in charge of all our investments,” Barringer continued. “This is adding another level of a professional that’s leading that. The treasurer is the check and balance and our agreement and our contract with him says that he’s doing work within the law. I look at it as we’re adding another level of check and balance to the current system that we have.”
He also said his role as city manager adds another check and balance since he has final say behind all investments.
Mayor Bolen then said reading through the amendments that some sections “gives the impression that the investment advisor can deal with whatever outside of the city treasurer.”
“If that’s not what our intent is, then it shouldn’t be an ‘or’ in there,” Mayor Bolen said.
Mayor Bolen then said the language would still have to include “and” because “You can’t do anything without Meeder, and it would make it Meeder can’t do anything without you.”
The investment consultant company in question is Meeder Investment Management.
Initially focused on retirement funds, Meeder Investment Management now work with clients on mutual funds, investment portfolios, separately managed accounts, and cash management solutions.
In the Dec. 20, 2021 city council meeting, Barringer said treasurer Potts currently works on investment strategies for the city, but her duties were stretched thin, so hiring an investment consultant could help increase the budget a little further.
Now approved, Meeder Investment Management is in the process of putting together an investing strategy with the city.
“This market is just tough right now, but it is rebounding,” said Barringer back in December.
Back in December, Potts and Barringer said the interest rate on the city budget appreciates at about .3 percent each year, but partnering with Meeder could bring that number up to about .7 percent.
In the most recent meeting, Barringer then said that it would be a good idea to clarify chain of command and include it in the policy.
He said it would also be wise to take this discussion back to Meeder and “hold on the pool of this,” because the next step they want to do is have them come and present a transition plan for their finances. That meeting would be a good time to clarify with them the details of who can do what.
Treasurer Potts mentioned the company is coming April 18, which would be a good day.
Barringer concluded they should treat the amendments to the investment policy as a working document until they and Meeder iron out details.
The council isn’t going to make quorum for the next scheduled city council on Monday, March 21. They decided to move the next city council meeting Tuesday March 29, same time at 7:00 p.m.
The state shared revenue estimates for the city have went down this year due to a smaller reported population for East Tawas. Treasurer Potts reported the city now has $30,000 less to work with each year based on the population decrease reported by the United States Census.
Not all is lost, as Potts reported they’re still on budget, and there may be a slight 5% increase from the state next year.
Barringer commented “You gotta put that in the paper; the importance of the census. It’s real dollars.”
Potts reported a decrease in the population to 2,660 people from 2,808.
“That’s quite a drop, really,” said Mayor Bolen.