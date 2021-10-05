TAWAS CITY – A concern mentioned at a recent Tawas City Council meeting, by member David Lesinski, was further addressed with legal input at a subsequent council meeting.
It was on Sept. 7 when Lesinski initially shared that he has been approached by residents on Bay Drive and in the Margo Street subdivision, regarding an issue which he, too, has been dealing with for several years. “We’ve got a problem at that end of town,” he said, claiming that some of the motels at the south end of the city are in violation of the municipality’s ordinance.
“Our ordinance states, anybody staying in those motels cannot have a permanent residence and an address there. Well, I know some that do,” he said, noting that these establishments have essentially been turned into apartments, some of which are even being advertised as such. “You can’t have apartments down there. You can’t have multiple living down there. They’re transient motels.”
Lesinski maintains that some of these resorts and motels are operating monthly/long-term rentals.
“You’ve got a motel sitting down there full of garbage, with people sleeping through the broken windows,” he also claimed, of a vacant facility in this area. “It’s wrong. It’s absolutely wrong. If we need to condemn it, that’s fine. If it costs us money, that’s fine. But it’s cleaning up an eyesore.”
Tawas City Manager Annge Horning pointed out that this is something which would have to be done by Iosco County. “We did send a request to them this afternoon, and asked them to take a look at it to see if it was something that they could condemn.”
She said that at the very least, if the county does condemn it, the city could ask the owner for a plan of what he intends to do with the property. “If not, if they walk away from it, the worst-case scenario is the city has to go in there and tear it down and we’ll never recuperate our costs.”
“Kids shouldn’t be afraid to go outside. People shouldn’t be afraid to walk down the pathway,” Lesinski also said, during the more than 30-minute conversation.
A number of items were discussed, including all of the details which still need to be worked out, and some questions that officials wanted answers to. But several council members remarked that, in order to begin addressing these issues, it has to start with enforcement of the zoning ordinance.
They also said they believe the focus shouldn’t be solely on the motels, and that they don’t want to single out certain facilities. Rather, the focus has to be on following the laws of the city for all properties which are zoned commercial, but where people may be residing month-to-month and listing their address in a commercial zone as a residential address.
“I will make a motion to invite legal counsel to come here to speak with us about specifics, and to give them direction to get started on enforcement of our ordinance,” Mayor Ken Cook offered, in a motion which passed 7-0.
It was during their next meeting on Sept. 20 when the council, along with Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz, entered into closed session with Attorney Sean Freel to discuss the topic of zoning ordinance enforcement. They returned to their regular session after about 35 minutes, but no further action or conversations on this matter occurred.
As for the other recent topics discussed by the council, Horning shared a letter from the Michigan Department of Treasury, regarding the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The city’s request for funding through ARPA has been approved and the first award amount, of $186,624, was to be distributed within 30 days of the Sept. 3 letter. The second award, which is expected at about this same time next year, will also be in the amount of $186,624.
Horning said that the city has until Dec. 31, 2024 to obligate the funds, which then have to be spent by Dec. 31, 2026. She explained that there are limits on how the money can be utilized, and that one of the acceptable categories is to invest in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
With the millions of dollars of improvements that will be getting underway in the next couple of years at the Tawas Utilities Authority wastewater treatment plant – as has been reported in this publication – Horning said they had previously discussed earmarking this money to put toward the sewer improvements. “And then in doing so, hopefully we can offset any increases to the sewer rates for our customers, through their sewer bills.”
But if the council wished to discuss some of the other categories where they may want to allocate funds, she added that this can certainly be put on the agenda.
“Is that discussion sufficient to follow through and use it that way?” asked Councilman Ed Nagy. “Or would it have to be a motion?”
Horning said this will probably be done once the city actually has the money in hand.
In other financial matters, she referenced the public hearing which was held in June, to receive comments on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant for the purchase of additional equipment/supplies for the TCPD. “We received notification that we were approved for a $23,800 grant, with a required City match of $19,611.”
Along with additional body cameras, Horning said this will enable them to acquire the items needed to finish up the offices at the TCPD station, such as by purchasing desks and other furniture, computer/IT equipment, lockers, evidence safes and so on.
She also noted that the city’s match is already covered through the funding which was received from Huron Community Bank, when purchasing the building and property for the TCPD. “And we’ve got that money earmarked for that.”
Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray moved to authorize the execution of the USDA grant documents, which was unanimously approved by officials.
The council also voted 7-0 at their Sept. 20 meeting, to proceed with a vinyl siding project and window installation at the TCPD building, which will be performed by Redfield Construction.
Horning said that quotes were sought from eight different contractors. Three replies were received, but one contractor withdrew due to health concerns. The remaining quotes were from M3 Exteriors, for $34,200, and Redfield Construction, for $19,800.
“With the bids, we’ve asked for prices to install a window in one of the rooms on the main floor that will be used as an office but doesn’t currently have a window,” she went on.
Horning also said that an up to $2,000 discount is being offered by Redfield, if Iosco County Jail inmates can be used to help remove the siding.
Klosowski-Lorenz said it is possible that there may not be any inmates available, so this would be coordinated around the time the project gets underway.
“Part of my goal was to not only increase the longevity of the building, but to rebrand the building as a police department,” he said of the ongoing improvements to the structure, which was last operated as Body Language Spa.
He also noted that the exterior of the building is all wood and that some areas will require maintenance in the near future – and ongoing repairs – if this is not addressed.
“We have approximately $40,000 left from the loan we received from Huron Community Bank for the purchase of the property that could be used for the siding if the Council is in agreement,” Horning stated. “Otherwise the funds can be returned to the bank to pay down our debt, or it can be reserved for other expenses.”
In separate updates, she also reported the following:
• The city has received a Consumers Energy 2021 Community Street & Boulevard Tree Planting grant, in the amount of $2,500. With these funds, trees are to be planted along the city’s rights-of-way in the next few weeks.
• As identified in the approved capital improvements plan, the bypass has been installed at the Bay Drive lift station and the wet well will be lined in the near future. “The DPW has also begun marking off the curbs that will need to be poured at intersections before the streets are paved,” Horning stated. “Manhole work and drainage work have also been started.”
• The Iosco County Firefighters Association applied for a regional grant through the 2020 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, for 800 MHz radios. Tawas City requested $97,100 through this application, with a required match of $9,710. The city also applied for a separate grant through the same program, for 22 sets of personal protective equipment, a commercial grade washer extractor and a commercial grade cabinet dryer. The total requested was $88,000, with a required match of $4,400. “Neither grant was awarded so we’ll have to explore alternatives to fund these necessary items for our Fire Department,” Horning advised.