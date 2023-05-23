TAWAS CITY — The Iosco County Board of Commissioners (BoC) met for their regularly scheduled meeting on May 17.
Iosco-Arenac District Library District Director Jenn Donner presented her annual report, sharing that numbers are up across the board, with circulation increasing to pre-covid numbers.
At Donner’s request, the board then passed Resolution 2023-085 to accept the resignation of Carolyn Wright and the appointment of Susan Synowiec to the Iosco-Arenac District Library Board of Trustees. The motion was made by Terry Dutcher, seconded by Charles Finley, and carried unanimously.
Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank addressed the board to provide details for a two-part request. Frank said that the Tawas Township Supervisor had contacted him in order to contract the department for blight enforcement.
Grant Township also contacted the department to request dedicated service for education and enforcement of side-by-sides and outdoor recreational vehicles. Frank stated that both arrangements would be beneficial for the respective townships, as well as the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office.
Subsequently, the board passed Resolution 2023-090 to approve Frank’s request to approve the Law Enforcement Services Agreements between Iosco County and Grant Township; and Iosco County and Tawas Township. The motion was made by Brian Loeffler, seconded by Finley, and carried unanimously.
The board also took the following action:
- Adopted Resolution 2023-086 to approve a request from Iosco County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski to approve the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program grant agreement between the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and the county. The motion made by Dutcher was seconded by Rob Huebel, and passed unanimously.
- Adopted Resolution 2023-087 to approve a request from Soboleski to apply for the Blight Elimination Program Grant for $149,753 with the State Land Bank Authority, for the purpose of demolishing eligible properties as submitted to the county from the local units of government. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler, and carried unanimously.
- Adopted Resolution 2023-088 to impose the 2023 Summer Property Tax Levy pursuant to Public Act 357 of 2004. The resolution constitutes certification of the levy of county allocated tax on July 1 at a rate allocated after application of the “Headlee” millage reduction fraction, of 3.9105 mills. For reference, the updated operating mills are a result of voter approval on the Iosco County Separate Tax Limitation Proposal, which was included on the ballot for the May 2 Special Election.
- Adopted Resolution 2023-089, following a request from Deputy Trial Court Administrator/Friend of the Court (FOC) Supervisor Michael Miszak to review and approve the Basic Grant Amendment increase from $15,000 to $54,437.50 to the FOC and needed budget amendment to increase the grant revenue and corresponding expenditures. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Finley, and carried unanimously.
- Adopted Resolution 2023-091 to approve a request from Veterans’ Service Officer Ron Whitney, to apply and accept the fiscal year 2024 County Veteran Service Fund Grant in the amount of $75,174. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Finley, and carried unanimously.
- Adopted Resolution 2023-092 to approve a request from Develop Iosco Inc. President Gloria Brooks to jointly apply for the Rural Readiness Funding Grant from the Office of Rural Development, in order to hire Manuela Kress, Ph.D., for grant writing to further its development priorities. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler, and approved unanimously.
- Adopted Resolution 2023-093 to approve a request from Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group (STING) Unit Commander Detective Lieutenant Matthew Jordan, to contribute funds to STING operations in the amount of $36,241.80 to be charged to American Rescue Plan Unrestricted Expenditures. Finley’s motion for approval was seconded by Dutcher, and passed in a unanimous vote.
- Adopted Resolution 2023-094 to approve salaries for the month of May and per diems for meetings through May 19 for the BoC. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler, and carried unanimously.
- Adopted Resolution 2023-095 to approve Statutory Finance minutes of the meeting held on May 3, in the amount of $43,489.62. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler, and carried unanimously.
When public comment was called for, the board was addressed by President of the Alcona Iosco Cedar Lake Association, Jeff Linderman. He had previously reached out to staff in order to attain information on the Cedar Lake Improvement Board. At the board’s last meeting, it was stated that Linderman would work with Soboleski and the county attorney in order to acquire the information he sought.
Linderman acknowledged the board for assisting him in having his questions answered. “I think once we get these answers in place we can move forward together positively, as a community and as a group. Thank this board for taking that step in moving forward,” he stated.
After transitioning into the Committee of the Whole meeting, discussion was had regarding Social Services Board applicants.
“My position on this is that they have a board,” stated BoC Chair Jay O’Farrell. “Why isn’t the board interviewing the candidates and then making a recommendation to this board?”
Board members shared their thoughts on the matter; it was unanimously determined that moving forward, the board will conduct interviews for applicants after their meetings, joined by a non-commissioner member of the board/organization in question.
Frank presented a request for a credit card limit increase. The increase is administrative in function, due to banking changes. Finley moved to take the request to the full board, which was seconded by Dutcher and carried unanimously.
Frank presented a request to hire a full-time Secondary Road Patrol Deputy to replace the former officer who recently resigned. Dutcher moved to take the request to the full board and, seconded by Finley, it carried unanimously.
Frank also presented a request to enact a step adjustment for one of the county’s Animal Control Officers. Dutcher moved to take the request to the full board, which was seconded by Finley and carried unanimously.
Loeffler made note of a document that had been distributed by Iosco County Prosecutor James Baccarella, titled, “Prosecutors Oppose Juvenile Lifer Legislation.”
Written by Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting and Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd, the document provides information on Senate Bills 119-123 and House Bills 4160-4164 – proposed legislation which would eliminate sentences of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for convicted murderers who were under 19 years old when they committed the act.
The document states that such legislation is “poised to pass” in the Michigan House and Senate, and asks that readers “voice their opposition to these bills to their Representatives and Senators.”
“I can’t believe that the state came up with this,” Loeffler professed. “It astounds me that they want to take guns away from the people that are living their lives in a correct manner and they want to put people back on the streets that have already proven that they’ve violated the laws in the first place.”
Loeffler informed the board that more than 50 county prosecutors had voiced their opposition to this legislation and suggested that the board pass a resolution through which to do the same. Dutcher moved to take the item to the full board and, seconded by Finley, it carried unanimously.
Soboleski presented a request to open a line of credit at Vinnie’s AuSable Hardware store in Oscoda. Finley moved to take the request to the full board, and the motion passed unanimously, upon being seconded by Loeffler.