EAST TAWAS – Despite their business being damaged by fire recently, Michael and Katy Butzin of Tawas Bay Dry Cleaners are striving to prevent lapses in the services provided to their customers.

As reported in last week’s edition of the Iosco County News-Herald, East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) and Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) personnel were dispatched to the business at about 8:30 p.m. on June 2, in response to a structure fire.

Tags