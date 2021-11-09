EAST TAWAS – Officials with the Huron-Manistee National Forests will host an open house meeting to discuss the causes of the Brittle Prescribed Fire Escape and proposed changes to the Forests’ prescribed fire program.
The open house will be held Friday, Nov. 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the East Tawas Community Center, 760 Newman St., East Tawas. The open house will feature tables with specific information on the cause of the escape, findings of the draft Facilitated Learning Analysis, and changes to the Huron-Manistee National Forests’ prescribed fire program.
“While the Facilitated Learning Analysis is in draft form and cannot be released to the public, we think it is important to address its draft findings, “ said Leslie Auriemmo, Huron-Manistee National Forests’ forest supervisor. “We look forward to engaging with the public on it.”
The Facilitated Learning Analysis will be posted to the Forest’s website as soon as it is finalized.
For further information on the open house, contact Huron-Manistee National Forests’ Public Affairs Officer, Joshua Veal, joshua.veal@usda.gov or 231-942-4983.