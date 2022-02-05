TAWAS – In January 1950, an unnamed Iosco County News reporter wrote, “Weather permitting, Tawas Perchville, a colorful array of fishing shanties, will become a reality on the ice of Tawas Bay Saturday.”
Sixty-three years later, the popular festival – which started by the suggestion of an area businessman to spur the local economy – is still going strong and is a highly anticipated yearly event.
The 63rd annual celebration will begin with a weekend of events, starting Jan. 31 with the annual Perchville Kickoff Dinner, held at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Perchville’s full schedule of events is included in this special edition.
According to area historian Neil Thornton, the event started after area businessman Harold L. Gould pitched an idea to the area chamber of commerce in the fall of 1949.
Thornton, an area newspaperman, publisher, life-long resident and author of 16 books on the history of the area, witnessed many of the events first-hand.
Gould’s idea was to construct a town on the ice of Tawas Bay, to bring tourists and fishermen to town and to give area businesses a booster shot during a depressed winter economy.
Area businesses built shanties resembling their shops – complete with gas heaters – and the structures were laid out on the ice over “good fishing grounds,” according to the newspaper account.
The shanties, which numbered from 25 to 30 during the first week, were open to fishermen who wanted to use them free of charge, minus a $5 deposit, which was returned.
The first newspaper account of the event was merely a sidebar to the huge amount of space area reporters would use in covering the time-honored event in later days.
But in 1950, the unnamed reporter’s enthusiasm couldn’t predict the popularity and the growth the festival would take as the decades progressed, despite the shantytown being destroyed by high winds several times that first year.
“It is possible,” the story went on to state, “as soon as the program gets underway, a ‘Perchville Mayor’ may be elected to rule over the ice community.”
A later newspaper account lamented the loss of the town and the stymied attempt to elect a mayor.
But despite the setbacks to the festival caused by Mother Nature, the first festival was a huge success.
Reservations, according to newspaper accounts, were coming in from as far away as Ann Arbor and Chicago and the number of shanties reached 37. It was everything organizers could do to keep fresh bait flowing into the shanties to catch the huge and abundant perch.
The public clamored to rent the fishing shacks, with the Tawases garnering national attention after a broadcast by NBC.
The event had stretched into weeks when a photographer from Life Magazine showed up to chronicle the event.
In 1950, Thornton was just a 21-year-old reporter and photographer for his father, P.N. Thornton’s newspaper, the Tawas Herald.
He said, at the time, there was much excitement over Perchville, which was part of the beloved and very popular Silver Valley Winter Sports Festival, which was heavily reported for weeks at a time.
“Everyone thought it was just a great idea,” he said on the Perchville aspect of the festival. And after a story about the little town on the ice was printed in the Bay City Times – a story that was eventually picked up by the Associated Press and published across the country – Perchville drew the attention of Life Magazine.
Thornton said the magazine hired famous photographer Joe Clark, who was known as the “Hillbilly Snapshooter,” to come and get a perch photo from the fish’s point of view.
Thornton, with access to one of the town’s only darkrooms, was employed by Clark to assist with the photo. According to Thornton, Clark thought he could achieve the photograph by lowering a Rolleiflex camera encased in a plastic bag under the water.
It wouldn’t work and a wooden rig with a glass window was constructed by an area furniture builder. Thornton said flash bulbs were rigged to the camera and suspended under the water, and a perch was put on a tether to achieve the photo.
After the initial photo was taken, Clark sent Thornton to the Herald’s darkroom to develop the photo, joining him later after a couple more shots.
Weeks later, Clark would return with an improved underwater rig, constructed from a pretzel tin, and an iconic Perchville photograph – with two children gazing down into an ice hole at a wriggling perch – was achieved.
Thornton said the event was significant to him, as a young photographer who would eventually work in journalism as a soldier during the Korean War. Another aspect was having Life Magazine in the Tawases.
In 1950, Thornton said, one could not pick up a single television station and the magazine was an outlet to the outside world.
In 1964, after a winter of warmer than average temperatures, Thornton said the winter sports carnival was cancelled in February.
But although interest in Silver Valley was waning, Perchville was getting bigger, with reports of shanties in the hundreds on the ice.
Organizers decided to hold Perchville as an event in and of itself in the beginning of March. The event was successful, according to accounts, though a large amount of water on the bay ice wreaked havoc, according to Thornton.
It was in 1966 that a Perchville tradition was born, the first polar bear swim at the event. According to a News story, Harry McElyea of Flint came to Tawas Bay weeks before the event to test the water and gave a performance, swimming in Tawas Bay at Perchville.
He did it again the following year, Thornton said, and by the third year hundreds were taking the plunge.