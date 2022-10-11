Pouring Concrete

POURING CONCRETE — The budget went mainly into repairs and utilities this past quarter. Here, workers at the airport repair some pavement.

 Courtesy Photo

WURTSMITH – Members of the Oscoda Wurtsmith Air Authority (OWAA) board met for a short meeting recently to discuss some small items.

The budget report for August stated $183,016 in expenses. The largest chunk of $34,000 went to the new mulcher. Other expenses covered included the new LED beacon, new doors, a new fence and gate repair. No discrepancies were found.

