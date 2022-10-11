WURTSMITH – Members of the Oscoda Wurtsmith Air Authority (OWAA) board met for a short meeting recently to discuss some small items.
The budget report for August stated $183,016 in expenses. The largest chunk of $34,000 went to the new mulcher. Other expenses covered included the new LED beacon, new doors, a new fence and gate repair. No discrepancies were found.
Airport Director James Downes reported his experience at the Annual Michigan Aeronautical Executives (MAAE) Fall Conference that took place Sept. 12–16.
“It was a great event, we made some connections with people over at Traverse City. There were about 60-70 people,” said Downes.
Downes also made contact with some solar power teams, including CNS engineering. A meeting is scheduled for next week.
On Oct. 24 and 26, there are going to be touchdown and refuel exercises with B-52s at the airport.