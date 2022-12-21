TAHS RACHEL'S CLOSET

RACHEL’S CLOSET – Pictured above, from left, at the recently opened Rachel’s Closet at Tawas Area High School are Stacey Mochty, Ellary Warner, Evan Mochty, and Kristina Warner.

 Photo by Tim Hissong

TAWAS CITY – “Every student is a student in need at one point or another,” Tawas Area High School (TAHS) Assistant Principal Stacey Mochty said as she guided members of the TAS Board of Education on a tour of her school’s newly-established Rachel’s Closet facility prior to the regular meeting of the school board on Dec. 12.

Operating out of a former classroom converted for this purpose, Mochty explained that Rachel’s Closet is a student-led mission to provide clothing, shoes, and personal hygiene products to students in need. She added that such need can include issues caused by accidents, power outages, and other unforeseen circumstances on a daily basis, as well as financial issues in the home. In any event, Mochty said, care is taken to preserve the dignity of students who avail themselves of these services.

