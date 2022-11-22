OSCODA – It isn’t often that a South American bird lands itself in northern Michigan, let alone Oscoda! Yet, since late May of this year our town has been the residence of a lone southern lapwing, the national bird of Uruguay.

While it is very common and plentiful in that warmer region of the world, the bird is as rare as “hen’s teeth” in northern Michigan. In fact, it is so common in its home region, it’s the mascot of the Uruguay rugby team!

Tags

Trending Food Videos