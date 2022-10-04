FUTURE PROJECT

FUTURE PROJECT – From updated city fees, to contracted police services in Alabaster Township, a number of items were addressed recently by Tawas City Council members. They also took action regarding the bids that were received to perform engineering and design services associated with a future water main project. The image above outlines the location of the water main replacement, and was included in the meeting packet along with copies of the bid submissions.

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY – Both the Tawas City Council and Alabaster Township Board of Trustees will consider adopting a joint resolution, for the Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) to provide services to the township.

The council went over this on Sept. 19, among other items, though nothing was made official. But the resolution was brought to their latest meeting on Oct. 3, after this publication went to print, and more details will be shared in a future edition.

