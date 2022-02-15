TAWAS CITY – The bridge rehabilitation efforts which have been underway in Tawas City will continue, with the next project to focus on the First Street bridge.
One bid was received and, when city council members met on Feb. 7, they voted to award the $289,685 project bid to John Henry Excavating, Inc. of East Tawas.
Tawas City Manager Annge Horning stated that there is $210,000 budgeted for this work, and the quote is almost $80,000 higher than originally estimated at this time last year.
“Our engineer’s current estimate for this project is $342,745 so the bid did come in 15% less than he expected,” she noted.
“And then with the cost of everything going up, it’s just higher,” Horning told the council, of the estimates from last year compared to the bid.
She added that John Henry is willing to work with the city and, if the Department of Public Works (DPW) is able to complete some of the work, they can reduce part of the overall cost.
“We have $106,434 in reserves for bridge projects, and $228,227 in unassigned reserves; our budget includes transfers from both of these reserve funds for this bridge project,” Horning advised.
As of right now, she said there’s enough in the major street fund to cover the work without any transfers from the general fund. That may change, however, depending on the winter and how often winter maintenance is performed.
“John Henry expects to begin work in mid-April, but this is dependent on the delivery of the wood that is needed for the project,” Horning also stated.
As outlined in the bid documents, the work will be substantially complete on or before May 27, with final completion on or before June 5.
Those from Link Engineering Services informed the city that they have reviewed the bid, compared it to the Michigan Department of Transportation Average Unit Prices for the bid items and recommend awarding the project to John Henry Excavating, Inc.
In terms of reducing some of the cost, Horning listed such potential examples as scaling back on the cement work by shortening the length of the sidewalk. A guardrail initially proposed to run the full length can also be shortened a bit, as it is not required for the whole length.
“So there are ways that we can cut back on that, and he said he’s happy to work with us on that,” Horning reiterated of Henry, also pointing out that he understands the cost came in higher than what the city was anticipating.
Councilman Ed Nagy asked whether “working with” the company would entail a re-bid, and Horning answered no, explaining that it would be change orders.
Just as an example, rather than going with, say, 100 feet of sidewalk, they could do a change order and opt for only 80 feet of sidewalk, with the city then getting a credit for the 20 feet.
Nagy wanted clarification that working with the municipality meant the contractor could make a suggestion to alter the plan, but that it must be with the city’s approval.
Horning confirmed this, saying the company can’t change anything without the city’s OK. “They have to do it according to the specs right now.”
She noted that the DPW director, and sometimes herself, will handle any minor or emerging changes which may have to be done in the field but, if it relates to engineering, then the city’s bridge engineer will be involved; “otherwise, they’d be brought to this board.”
“So are you comfortable that we’re going to be able to find the funds, over the budget?” asked Mayor Ken Cook.
Horning said yes, and if they do have to pay the full amount, that’s why 25 percent of the budget has to go into the reserve account. “It’s for these things; the things that come in over the budget.”
A motion by Councilman Mike Russo to award the bid to John Henry Excavating, in the amount of $289,685, was supported by Councilwoman Jackie Masich and passed in a 5-0 vote. Absent were Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray and Councilman Dave Lesinski, each of whom were excused from the meeting.
As previously reported, there are four timber structures in the city which span the Tawas River – those being the Mathews Street, First Street, Sixth Avenue and Whittemore Street bridges – all of which have been in need of repair.
Given both the condition and heavier traffic flows on the Mathews Street and First Street structures, officials decided to concentrate on those two first, and the Mathews Street bridge has since been rehabilitated. That work was also completed by John Henry Excavating, after the council voted in July 2020 to award the project bid to the company.
Realizing the work which has to be done, it was several years ago when the city began setting aside $65,000 annually for bridge repairs.
Built in 1972, the First Street bridge was intended to last 25-50 years when it was originally constructed, and it is now in its 50th year.
In separate action at their meeting, the council voted to appoint two applicants to the city’s downtown development authority (DDA), which will fill two of the four vacancies.
“Both represent businesses that are located in the DDA district and meet the qualifications for board members,” Horning stated of applicants Sean Freel, an attorney at FREEL P.C., and Cliff Miller, president of TCA Insurance.
In other business, Horning advised that the building at 1202 S. US-23, currently known as Cobbler’s Corner, is located in both Tawas Township and Alabaster Township. The water and sewer connections going from Tawas City to the building are situated at the dividing line between the two townships and it’s difficult to determine in which township the services are actually located.
“As a result, we’d like to update the franchise agreements with both townships to include this property so there is no question about who is responsible for the water and sewer services,” Horning stated.
She provided copies of the current agreements with the changes noted, and said she has already talked with each of the township supervisors, who are both in agreement with the changes and will be presenting them to their respective boards for consideration.
Horning said that the city’s franchise agreement with Tawas Township is to provide water and sewer services from the medical care facility, down Plank Road; and then on M-55, to the high school, through the school property and around to Plank Road.
This is part of Tawas City’s infrastructure, which is owned and maintained by the municipality, but the franchise agreement allows for Tawas Township residents to connect to and use the city’s water/sewer system.
The same is true for Alabaster Township, which has a franchise agreement with the city for water services on South Bay Drive.
The original part of the Cobbler’s Corner building, which has operated as a number of different businesses over the years, is located in Alabaster Township but the addition on the back of the structure is in Tawas Township. The water and sewer comes out right at the township lines, Horning said.
Therefore, the city wants to alter the franchise agreements it has with each community, she continued. “So, regardless of what township it’s in, we know that that building is covered.”
Horning said that the change to the agreement with Tawas Township involves simply adding the description of that property. The agreement with Alabaster will add the property description, as well as the word “sewer” to everything since, before, it was strictly water. “So theirs will now be water and sewer, to accommodate just that one building.”
Nagy’s motion to approve the changes to each of the agreements was supported by Russo and passed in a 5-0 vote.