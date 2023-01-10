LANSING – State Sen. Michele Hoitenga announced on Thursday that her Lansing office is open and ready to meet the needs of residents of the 36th Senate District.

“I remain honored to have been elected to serve on behalf of the people who call the 16 Northern Michigan counties of the 36th District home,” said Hoitenga, R-Manton. “I am ready to get to work on the issues that are important to them and the future of our great state.”

