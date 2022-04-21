OSCODA —
An energetic crowd. The heavyweight champion successfully defending his belt. Raising funds for a good cause. Despite some early setbacks, Imperial Wrestling Entertainment’s return visit to Oscoda was a resounding success on Saturday, April 9 at Oscoda High School. The event, dubbed as Spring Showdown doubled as a fundraiser for the Oscoda Veteran’s Memorial Park. IWE was also at Oscoda back in November, at an event called Open Season.
“We were really marred with a lot of problems right out of the gates,” co-owner John Campbell said. “On the way there, I got stuck and we had no signal and then the tow truck got lost.”
The end result was the show’s start time getting delayed by just over an hour, but as far as the fans were concerned that was only a minor setback.
“We just got set up as fast as we could, the fans had an absolute blast and welcomed us with open arms,” Campbell said. “I keep getting asked when we are coming back, so even with the problems we had, for us to be accepted by the fans and for them to not turn their back on us really speaks volumes to not only who we are, but who they are up in Oscoda too.”
The first match was an intriguing one, as Hannah Henderson and Juniper Gates battled it out in a last woman standing match. Gates and her unicorn themed attire was a crowd favorite and seemed to be the superior athlete as the two traded blows with their bodies and foreign objects. Henderson however, managed an exciting jump off the ropes to knock Gates to the mat. Henderson won the match when she handcuffed Gates to the ring, and she was unable to slip out of them before the ref’s 10-count.
The second match had the IWE Tag Team Championship on the line. Hairly Legal, who won the belts back in June, successfully defended their titles. However, Cream Street Mafia, who played the role of heels quite well, jumped Hairly Legal after the match was over, and stole their belts away, much to the displeasure of the crowd.
Next up was Victor Kross against Draven O’Seans. Kross mostly dominated the match, getting a pin in what might have been the quickest bout of the night.
The fourth match was the Creature Feature John Campbell going up against Derric Crow, in a match where the IWE president picked the special stipulation. Since the president is Campbell’s Frankenbucket, a candy filled plastic bucket he carries to the ring, a young fan named TJ selected the stipulation, by drawing a piece of paper from Frankenbucket.
With the stipulation being a submission match, each grappler tried to get his opponent to tap out. Crow, a heel who spit water on some fans in the front row as he made his way to the ring, won, despite most in attendance rooting for Campbell.
The fifth bout was an 8-man tag team match, and was one of the highlights of the night. Heels Cream Street Mafia, Bill Blackwell and Jacob Brawn took on faces Jeremiah J. Hughes, Corey Kerr, Tyler Dean and Big Beuford. This was the longest match of the night, but featured some of the best high-flying moves, including Hughes leaping off the top of the bleachers onto three unsuspecting opponents below. The heels once again won this one though.
In the penultimate match, the Mighty Bojack took on Stuntman Mike in a first blood bout. Mighty Bojack appeared to be on his way to a bloody victory, as he chased Stuntman Mike with a pizza slicer. Stuntman Mike avoided the slicer, and grabbed a bottle of stage blood he had stashed under the ring. While the ref was distracted, he sprayed the blood on Mighty Bojack’s face, thus winning the first blood match without actually drawing any blood.
The main event featured fan favorite Backwoods Bam defending his IWE World Heavyweight Championship against Trevor Straud. Bam, who has been the promotions’ champion since August had control of the match, despite a ref who clearly favored Straud.
Bam had Straud in a certain pinfall situation, but a slow count by the ref nearly extended the match. Bam’s manager Rick Greene saved the night however, when he jumped into the ring and forced the ref to finish his three count, thus allowing Backwoods Bam to retain the title belt.
IWE returns to action May 21 at Houghton Lake’s Artesia Youth Center for an event billed as MAY-HEM. For more information on the promotion, visit iwegladiators.com or find them on Facebook.
“Oscoda is a great community and the next time we can come up there, we will,” Campbell said. “We will definitely be back.”