TAWAS CITY – Applications for the Tawas Area Elks Lodge No. 2525 2022 Community College Scholarship are available.
The scholarship is open to any high school senior from Alpena, AuGres-Sims, Hale, Lincoln-Alcona, Oscoda, Standish-Sterling, Tawas Area, Whittemore-Prescott and the Alternative Education Academy of Iosco County. The student must be attending one of the following community colleges during the 2022-23 academic school year: Alpena Community College, Delta Community College and Kirtland Community College.
Scholarships of $1,000 will be awarded to the top two applicants, but additional scholarships may be awarded at the time of judging. The scholarship application can be downloaded by clicking the Scholarship link, found under More Info, at http://www.TawasElks.org.
The deadline for submitting completed applications is April 30. Contact Brad Saegesser, Tawas Area Elks scholarship chairperson, at 989-820-7171, with any questions.