TAWAS CITY – The 2022 meeting schedules have been set for the various boards, commissions and other governing groups in Tawas City.
Highlighted below are the dates, times and locations for the gatherings of the Tawas City Council, planning commission, building authority, downtown development authority (DDA) and board of review. Also listed are the meeting details for some of the other entities on which Tawas City representatives serve, including the 9-1-1 Board, Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) and Huron Shore Regional Utility Authority (HSRUA).
City Council
All but a handful of Tawas City Council meetings in 2022 will take place as usual, at 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month.
While the time will be the same, some of the meetings have been rescheduled due to holidays and elections. These will be held as follows:
Tuesday, Feb. 22, rather than Feb. 21, because of President’s Day; Tuesday, July 5, instead of Independence Day on July 4; Monday, Aug. 8, instead of the prior Monday, to accommodate the preparations needed for the Aug. 2 election; Tuesday, Sept. 6, as Labor Day is Sept. 5; and Monday, Nov. 14, instead of the prior Monday, to account for the Nov. 8 election.
The meetings are held in the council chambers of Tawas City Hall, which is located at 550 W. Lake St. (US-23).
Additionally, the council – along with planning commission, zoning board of appeals and DDA members – will conduct their annual joint meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.
Tawas City Manager Annge Horning noted at a recent council meeting that this is something they started doing a few years ago, and is part of the requirements for the Redevelopment Ready Communities certification that the city has been working toward.
“This will give the boards an opportunity to get together and talk about the progress of existing projects and plans for future projects,” she stated.
The council has also slated their 2022 budget workshop for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13.
Planning Commission
Planning commission representatives, who also convene in Tawas City Hall, will again be meeting on the first Tuesday of each month, at 7 p.m.
Exceptions to these dates will be the meetings in July, August and September, each of which will take place on the second Tuesday of the month (July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13).
Building Authority
The Tawas City Building Authority is set to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, in city hall.
DDA
Members of the DDA will continue to meet quarterly, on the second Monday of each month, at 7 p.m. in city hall.
For the coming year, these dates will be Jan. 10, April 11, July 11 and Oct. 10, 2022.
Board of Review
Also meeting in Tawas City Hall will be those from the municipality’s board of review.
Their 2022 schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, March 8 at noon, which will be the organizational meeting; Wednesday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.; Thursday, March 17, from 1-4 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m.; Wednesday, July 20, starting at 9 a.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m.
9-1-1 Board
The 9-1-1 Board will gather at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each second month. These will occur on Feb. 9, April 13, June 8, Aug. 10, Oct. 12 and Dec. 14, 2021.
The meetings are held in the Iosco County Central Dispatch building, located at 1795 Pine Trail in East Tawas.
TUA
Representatives of the TUA will meet on the first Monday following the first Tuesday of each month, at 4 p.m. The only change will be in October.
The meetings will be conducted in East Tawas City Hall, at 760 Newman St., and have been set for the following days:
Jan. 10, Feb. 7, March 7, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 11, Nov. 7 and Dec. 12, 2022.
HSRUA
On the first Tuesday of each month, HSRUA members will convene at 9 a.m. The meetings will take place at the water treatment plant, located at 247 Baldwin Resort Rd. in East Tawas.
The schedule for 2022 is Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 1, April 5, May 3, June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.