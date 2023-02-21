NEW POSITION

NEW POSITION – Doug Livingston was promoted to Tawas Area Middle School Assistant Principal at the meeting of the Tawas Area Schools Board of Education meeting on Feb. 13.

 Photo by Tim Hissong

TAWAS CITY – Completing a task which had remained unfinished since the January session, the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education elected Shannon Klenow as president at its regular meeting held on Feb. 13. Klenow was elected on a 4-2 vote after the Board was deadlocked at 3-3 between Trustees Julie Ulman and Jennifer Bruning last month.

Upon the election of Klenow as president, the Board was able to move forward and elect the remaining officers. Bruning was elected as vice president, Ulman was voted in as secretary, and Trustee Ami Edmonds was selected to serve as treasurer. All three were elected on 6-0 votes, as Trustee Tracee Behnke-Lentz was unable to attend the February meeting.

