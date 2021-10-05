EAST TAWAS – With the kick-off of its drive completed, volunteers with the Tawas-Whittemore-Hale United Fund begin the next phase of the organization’s 2021 campaign drive this week.
The local United Fund is again focusing its efforts on a mail campaign and on donation envelopes beginning with this edition of the Iosco County News-Herald. The envelopes will also be inserted in the Oct. 20 edition of the newspaper.
The United Fund Board of Directors have again set a goal of raising $20,000. The United Fund kicked off its 2021 campaign drive on Friday morning, Sept. 24, at the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce with a three-hour live radio broadcast on WKJC 104.7 with Kevin Allen.
Children and families in the three communities will benefit from the local drive that runs through the end of the year. Nearly all of those funds are being distributed to the 10 local agencies United Fund supports. A small percentage goes to the Michigan Association of United Ways.
Those agencies are Hale Youth Activities, Iosco Coats for Kids, Tawas Area Education Foundation, Hale Area Education Foundation, Whittemore-Prescott Education Foundation, Hope Shores Alliance, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, Boy Scouts Water and Woods Field Service Council, Iosco County 4-H and Tawas FISH, Inc. All contributions to the organization are fully deductible on federal income tax returns for those who itemize deductions, according to T-W-H United Fund President John Morris.
The local United Way Board of Directors is made up of all volunteers. Also on the board are Pete Stoll, vice president; Kim Miller, secretary; Blinda Baker, treasurer; and directors Bonita Coyle, Jim Kirchner, Ruth Danielson, June Pursey and Tony Pursey.
The board next meets on Oct. 14 and shortly after letters will be mailed to area businesses asking for donations.
Donations may be made to Tawas-Whittemore-Hale United Fund, P.O. Box 28, East Tawas, MI 48730.