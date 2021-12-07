EAST TAWAS – A Hale man has won the 2021 Oscoda Press and Iosco County News-Herald Big Buck Bonanza contest.
Jeremy Spaw, 49, of Hale, shot an 11-point buck, weighing 179 pounds with a 20-inch antler spread while hunting Nov. 16 in the Hale area. The buck scored 254 contest points.
Points are awarded on total antler points, the antler spread and the weight of the dressed deer. Entries must come from either Iosco, Arenac or Alcona counties.
The winner of this year’s annual Big Buck Bonanza once again will take home more than bragging rights to the local top buck of 2021 – the lucky hunter won a Remington Model 700SPS Bolt-Action 30:06 rifle, valued at $749, compliments of the Iosco County News-Herald and the Oscoda Press.
The sister newspapers joined hands with many Iosco County merchants to provide cash and merchandise prizes, not to mention bragging rights for a year, to the best bucks taken during the 2021 firearm deer season.
Second prize of $50 from the sponsoring newspapers goes to the buck with the most antler points. That was won by Bill White, 59, of Twining, a 13-point buck shot Nov. 16 in the Turner area. The buck had a fied dress weight of 149 pounds and the antlers have a 16 1/2-inch spread for 230.5 points.
There is a $25 cash prize for the youth, ages 17 and younger, with the most contest points. That was won by Mason Michalski, 12, of Tawas, who scored 213 points with an 8-point buck shot Nov. 15 in Grant Township. The buck dressed out at 158 pound and the antler spread was 15 inches.
The largest buck turned into the contest for this week’s edition was submitted by Keith Finley, 27, of Lewiston, who shot an 11-point buck Nov. 20 in Iosco County. The buck had a field-dress weight of 166 pounds and the antlers have a 17 1/4-inch spread for 238.25 contest points.
Others entries from last week include Broke Sheldon, 13, Hale, 8 point, 143 pounds, 19 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 29 in Iosco County for 202.25 points; Ken Whitford, 59, Tawas City, 9 points, 130 pounds, 15 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 29 in Iosco County for 190.5 points; Joe Ernst, 19, East Tawas, 9 points, 130 pounds, 15 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 26 in Baldwin Township for 190.25 points; Dave Thunberg, 72, East Tawas, 9 points, 125 pounds, 17-inch spread, Nov. 25 in Wilber Township for 187 points; Phil Babe, 76, East Tawas, 9 points, 120 pounds, 17 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 26 in Wilber Township for 182.25 points; Tyler Michalski 11, Tawas, 8 point, 127 pounds, 13 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 25 in the Tawas area for 180.25 points; Mark Lewis, 70, Unionville, 8 point. 121 pounds, 16 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 23 in the Tawas area for 177.75 points; Matt Ernst, 54, Tawas City, 9 point, 111 pounds, 14 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 27 in Baldwin Township for 170. 25 points; Chris Lixey, 44, Twining, 9 points, 110 pounds, 14 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 28 in the Twining area for 169.5 points; Chris Lixey, 44, Twining, 6 points, 124 pounds, 14 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 23 in the Twining area for 168.75 points; Norman Thomas, 57, Mikado, 8 points, 110 pounds, 13 5/8-inch spread, Nov. 28 in the Mikado area for 163.625 points; Joshua Roulo, 27, East Tawas, 8 point, 110 pounds, 12-inch spread, Nov. 29 in Wilber Township for 162 points; Clayton Groff, 11, Tawas City, 8 points, 104 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 28 in Iosco County for 159 points; and Gene Sanled, 67, National City, 3 point, 79 pounds, 7-inch spread, Nov. 29, Tawas Township for 101 points.
Rules for the contest are simple. Any buck shot in Iosco, Alcona, or Arenac counties between Nov. 15-30 is eligible, regardless of the hunter’s place of residence.
The biggest buck winner is the buck which gets the most total points under the contest point system.
The scoring system awards one point for each pound of field dressed weight, one point per inch for each inch of antler spread at their widest point and five points each for each point on the antlers. To be counted as a point on the rack, the protrusion must be at least one-half inch long.
For example, a 141-pound field dressed buck with a eight-point rack and a 14-inch spread would total 195 contest points.
And everyone who enters their buck has a chance of winning one of the many cash and merchandise prizes offered by local merchants.
All of the remaining contest prizes from the various merchants are awarded based on a random drawing at the end of the season from the cards of all those who entered the contest by taking their deer to a contest weigh station.
Those weigh-in and registration stations were located at Miner’s Grove Party Store, located at the corner of Miller and Wilber roads in East Tawas and Roger’s Family Foods & ACE Hardware, 5112 N. US-23 in Oscoda.
Prizes were also made available from area businesses. Other than the heaviest buck shot by a woman, entries into the contest were randomly drawn for the items. Winners will be officially notified by mail later this week. The winners are as follows:
Klenow’s Market of East Tawas, two pounds of jerky valued at $44 went to Martin Rios, 54, of Dimondale, an 8 point weighing 125 pounds with a 13-inch spread Nov. 15 in the Tawas area for 178 points.
Dean Arbour Ford of Tawas City, THE WORKS – includes engine oil and filter change, up to five quarts of Motorcraft Oil, rotate tires and perform multi-point inspection, valued at $59.95 went to Bob Griffiths, 84, of Oscoda, 7 points weighing 111 pounds with a 12 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Mikado area for 158.5 points.
Dean Arbour Chevrolet of East Tawas, multi-point vehicle inspection, free oil change and tire rotation was won by Carla Johnson, 64, of Hale, who shot a 6 point buck Nov. 15 in Reno Township weighing 124 pounds with a 14 1/2-inch spread for 168.5 points.
Muffler Man of Tawas City, lube, oil and filter went to Rod Perrin, 59, of Twining, 10 point weighing 154 pounds with an 18 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Prescott area for 222.5 points.
Wellman’s Party & Bait of Oscoda, $20 gift certificate (excludes beer and wine) went to Greg Mulholland, 48, of Fostoria, 4 pounts, weighing 96 pounds, 7-inch spread, Nov. 17 in Iosco County for 123 points.
Ed Freel’s Market of Tawas City, a $25 gift certificate was won by Matt Ernst, 54, of Tawas City, who shot a 9 point weighing 111 pounds with a 14 1/4-inch spread on Nov. 27 in Baldwin Township for 170.25 points.
Tawas Do It Best Hardware of Tawas City, a $40 gift certificate for the heaviest field-dressed buck entered by a woman went to Paige Bilacic, 21, of AuGres, who shot a 164 poind, 8 point buck with a 16-inch spread Nov. 16 in the Turner area for 220 points.
AuSable Do It Best Hardware and Surplus of Oscoda, $25 gift certificate went to Joshua Roulo, 27, of East Tawas, who shot an 8 point weighing 110 pounds with a 12-inch spread on Nov. 29 in Wilber Township for 162 points.
Alward’s Market of Hale, five pounds of home smoked bacon valued at $35 went to Dennis Revord, 63, of East Tawas, who shot a 9 point weighing 140 pounds with a 14-inch spread Nov. 15 in Grant Township for 199 points.
Tawas Roofing Company of Tawas City, Hunting Knife Set, valued at $50 was won by Mike Russo, 58 of Tawas, 7 point weighing 130 pounds with a 12 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 23in Alabaster Township for 177.5 pounds.
AuSable River View Restaurant & Sports Bar of Oscoda, $25 gift certificate was won by Jim Galarno, 62, of St. Charles, a spike horn weighing 105 pounds with a 4-inch spread Nov. 16 in the Kobs Road area for 119 points.
Target Real Estate Company of East Tawas, $50 gift card was won by Norman Thomas, 57, of Mikado, an 8 point, weighing 110 pounds with a 13 5/8-inch spread Nov. 28 in the Mikado area for 163.625 points.
Trans Auto Glass of Oscoda, WeatherTech Front Floor Liners, valued at $125 went to Fred Duncan, 62, of Tawas City, a 5 point weighing 102 pounds with a 11 1/4-inch spread Nov. 21 in the Tawas area for 138.25 points.
Gary Oil of Oscoda, a $100 gas card was won by Steve Hlinka, 75, of Tawas, who shot a 7 point weighing 151 pounds with a 13-inch spread Nov. 24 in Tawas Township for 199 points.
Nedo’s Farm Market, Inc. of Mikado, a Hunter’s Gift Basket went to Shawna Trombley, 22, of Tawas City, an 8 point weighing 148 pounds with a 16 1/2-inch spread, shot Nov. 15 in the Tawas area for 204.5 points.