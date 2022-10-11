LANSING — More than 1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election
Five weeks before the general election, more than 1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots, already surpassing the 1.16 million absentee ballots cast in the 2018 general election.
Every registered Michigan voter has the right to vote an absentee ballot. They can submit their application by mail, online, or in person at their local clerk’s office. Once voters submit their application, they can track the mailing status of their ballot online at Michigan.gov/Vote.
Voters who already received their absentee ballot should complete it, sign the envelope, and mail it to their local clerk’s office or hand-deliver it to their clerk’s office or ballot drop box. Absentee ballots must be received by the voter's local clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 to be counted.
Voters can find their clerk’s office and drop box locations at Michigan.gov/Vote. At the same site, eligible citizens can also register to vote or update their registration through Oct. 24. Citizens can register to vote up to and on Election Day in person at their local clerk’s office, and they can request and submit an absentee ballot in the same visit.
Registered voters can also vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 8, at their polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. They can find their polling place location at Michigan.gov/Vote.