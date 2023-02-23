OSCODA – Members of NOW (Need Our Water) and the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, held a press conference in the library of Oscoda United Methodist Church on the afternoon of Feb. 15 prior to the quarterly Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting (see separate article).
The press conference was attended by the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, as well as media from Alpena, Central Michigan University and Japanese Public Television, among others.
Cathy Wusterbarth, co-founder of NOW and a member of Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, welcomed attendees. Wusterbarth talked about the health complications related to PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated substances) exposure including thyroid issues, auto-immune disorders and a variety of cancers.
Wusterbarth asked that the Air Force take immediate action to remedy the four hotspots that had been identified on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base. Wusterbarth reported that the Air Force is refusing to take action. NOW recently sent letters to Michigan’s members of Congress, Michigan’s U.S. senators and local officials asking for their assistance (see separate article) in putting interim remedial actions (IRAs) in place on the former base.
Tony Spaniola, co-founder of NOW and co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, attended the meeting virtually due to illness. Spaniola reported that PFAS contamination had first been found on the base in March 2010. He added that the Air Force still has no overall plan in place, although the State of Michigan has instituted five public health warnings in the area related to consuming fish, deer and avoiding the foam in Van Etten Lake, that is located across F-41 from the former base.
Spaniola addressed the contamination affecting Clarks Marsh and the AuSable River and said a “do not eat” advisory should be implemented immediately for fish in the river. Spaniola also addressed the three pipes area. He noted that some local residents are forced to eat the fish in the AuSable River as a source of protein in their diet, despite the fact that the river continues to be contaminated from the wastewater lagoons and treatment plant.
Van Etten Lake, and the youth camp owned by the YMCA in Detroit, were addressed next. Spaniola said young children are swimming in the lake that has an “avoid contact” sign regarding the PFAS foam on the lake.
The DRMO was addressed next. Spaniola said the 74,100 parts of PFAS were clearly controllable although the DRMO continued to contaminate Van Etten Lake and the YMCA camp.
Mark Henry, co-chair of the RAB, who worked on PFAS for 30 years and is a former State of Michigan employee, said that he has been trying to convince the Air Force to clean up their mess. Henry said that the four IRAs that NOW has asked for are important to protect our waterways (see related story).
David Winn, a community member of the RAB, who owns a house on Van Etten Lake, said he bought property on the lake in 2012 and built a home with the intention of retiring in 2016. Through testing he learned that his well was contaminated and he has been using his house “as a summer camp” since.
Wusterbarth said the rally and press conference were being held prior to the RAB meeting to address very specific things, to get some answers and to spread the word.
Wusterbarth said Oscoda was a very proud Air Force community and was very disappointed when the Air Force left.
A reporter asked how the Air Force could be allowed to refuse to take remedial actions if the state and congress is on the side of NOW.
Henry responded that the Air Force, a federal agency, caused the problem. The Air Force is the lead agency in fixing the problem. He added that no one has authority over the Department of Defense. The White House does not play a direct role.