OSCODA – Members of NOW (Need Our Water) and the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, held a press conference in the library of Oscoda United Methodist Church on the afternoon of Feb. 15 prior to the quarterly Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting (see separate article).

The press conference was attended by the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, as well as media from Alpena, Central Michigan University and Japanese Public Television, among others.

