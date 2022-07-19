The following is the second of a two-part story on a recent Tawas City Council meeting, where officials were briefed on some of the county-related millages which will be on the ballot for the Aug. 2 state primary election. The July 6 story summarized the proposed general operating millage, with the Iosco County controller/finance director, sheriff and prosecuting attorney all giving their reasonings for why this is needed. Below, is a synopsis of the talks on the proposed Iosco County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and county veterans services millages.

TAWAS CITY – Mike Eller, director of emergency services, said that the existing EMS millage will expire this year and that an increase is being sought. “Our current millage is [0.60] and we’re asking for 1.613.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos