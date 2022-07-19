The following is the second of a two-part story on a recent Tawas City Council meeting, where officials were briefed on some of the county-related millages which will be on the ballot for the Aug. 2 state primary election. The July 6 story summarized the proposed general operating millage, with the Iosco County controller/finance director, sheriff and prosecuting attorney all giving their reasonings for why this is needed. Below, is a synopsis of the talks on the proposed Iosco County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and county veterans services millages.
TAWAS CITY – Mike Eller, director of emergency services, said that the existing EMS millage will expire this year and that an increase is being sought. “Our current millage is [0.60] and we’re asking for 1.613.”
He recognized that this is higher than the millage that’s in place now, but he also said a lot of things have changed. “And frankly, the past millage wasn’t enough. We didn’t ask for enough back then to cover what we needed to do.”
Eller said that Iosco County EMS was previously managed by Mobile Medical Response (MMR), which is headquartered in Saginaw. The county owned the ambulances and the buildings, and also employed the staff. For many years, MMR did a fine job and EMS was doing well. More recently, though, the department began having issues. “And 2019 was our last good year.”
MMR used to have about 1½ people to manage Iosco County. “As of the last two years, it was managed by basically a half an employee,” he told the council, explaining that this was because the employee also managed Arenac County. “So he couldn’t give us the attention we needed.”
According to Eller, EMS staff didn’t like how things were being ran and felt that their issues weren’t being addressed, so a lot of them left. Some claimed better wages, in comparison to surrounding counties, and others cited unresolved issues with management.
When the county’s controller/finance director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski came on board last September, she investigated this, conducted exit interviews with staff and came up with a list of issues. “She addressed those issues with MMR and it started to be proposed that we may need to separate from MMR,” Eller said.
A committee was formed and, along with an EMS subcommittee, it was decided that it would be best for the county to take over operations.
Eller and Soboleski then interviewed Ray Bruning II, and determined that he was the right person for the EMS operations manager job. “And he clearly has been,” said Eller. “And since he’s been in charge, zero employees have left.”
Earlier in the meeting, Soboleski said that multiple county employees have had their hours reduced or been laid off, and several others have left for better wages. She feels that some of the remaining staff are only sticking around until they see what happens on Aug. 2.
Similarly, Eller said there are likely a lot of EMS staff who are only staying on because of Bruning II, as well as to wait for what will happen with their proposed millage. “They can easily go to another agency, get a large signing bonus and probably $4 more an hour than what we’re paying them. What we’re paying our employees is horrible, by comparison.”
Eller advised that the county’s emergency medical technicians (EMTs) start out at $13 an hour, and paramedics at $17 an hour.
He also noted that when Soboleski reviewed the EMS budget, she found that the department had been running at a deficit since at least 2018.
“So this millage should have been addressed years ago, and it wasn’t,” Eller said, adding that since there is new leadership staff and the county is now in charge, “we’re here to fix the department.”
If voters OK the roughly one mill increase, it will offset the EMS deficit of $391,000, he said. It will also pay for the oil and gas hikes. “Prior to gas increases, we were paying about $12,000 a month for fuel; now we’re paying over $16,000 a month for fuel. So we need to absorb those costs.”
In addition, he says that they have to afford wages for new employees. For the department to be fully staffed, 12 paramedics and 12 EMTs are needed, but Iosco County EMS is currently short seven paramedics and one EMT.
“That’s dangerously low on paramedics,” he remarked, noting that these individuals can offer more life-saving measures than an EMT. EMTs do an outstanding job with basic life support (BLS) units and are very valuable to the community, but the department wants advanced life support (ALS) units.
“And that unit would have at least one paramedic on it,” Eller continued, saying that they can administer life-saving drugs into IVs, offer pain management and perform advanced airway management. “So we want paramedics on all our rigs.”
In 2019 and all prior years, he said that EMS was running an average of four ALS units, 24 hours a day, along with having a supplemental fifth and sixth unit going for 12 hours during the day shift. Things ran very smooth under this arrangement, EMS response times were better than the national average and the patient satisfaction rate was at 97 percent. “Today, we’re not below the national average for response times.”
Most days they were running three rigs a day, sometimes two. But Bruning II has been able to get them back up to four rigs a day, most of the time. However, Eller said that EMS wants to get back to having four to six ALS units a day.
“So we need to hire staff,” he continued. And the proposed EMS millage will help with this since the goal is to bring employees back, be able to afford them and give both current and incoming staff a wage that’s comparable to the surrounding areas.
The millage would also help cover ambulance repairs and maintenance, the costs and lead times of which have each gone up. There have been considerable price increases for new ambulances, as well, and the county purchases two of these each year.
Eller said that EMS isn’t waiting for the millage to pass, to try and fix the department. He listed one example as the ride along program initiated by Bruning II which, as reported, is available to local high school students. There are seven participants right now; the program appears to be working very well and the hope is that their experience will encourage them to start a career as an EMT or paramedic.
“And the beauty of that, is they’re local,” Eller said. “So we want to grow from within the county.”
To further bolster this, Bruning II is licensed and can teach EMT courses, which he wants to start in Iosco County. Currently, those wanting to become an EMT have to take classes outside of the county, and it can also be challenging for some people to afford.
Eller said there are individuals who have already mentioned that they’re willing to sponsor the ride along participants. So if the students have trouble covering the EMT course expenses, there’s a strong chance this will be paid for.
For the EMT staff who want to become paramedics the county has, and will continue, to pay for this approximately $8,000 course.
“And we have a student that’s taking it right now, so hopefully when he graduates he’ll stick around with us and then we’ll have one more paramedic on the road, which will help us out significantly,” Eller said.
He also discussed the transfers, where patients from the local hospital are taken by EMS to a different facility, usually downstate, for a higher level of care.
When talking with those in the community, he said they sometimes ask why EMS does this. The assumption is if they stopped, it would leave more ambulances in the county.
He stressed that those benefitting from the long-distance transfers are our citizens, family members and loved ones. “And we want to help them out. We do not want to ignore them and let them suffer in the hospital.”
He said that Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City provides excellent service, but what the patients are suffering from occasionally requires a higher level of care. “So when this happens, we have to provide this service.”
According to Eller, the transfers also generate three or four times more revenue than a standard, local emergency call. That additional revenue helps pay for more ambulances. So the belief that stopping the transfers would mean more rigs in the local area, is not necessarily true. “Because with that revenue loss, we wouldn’t have as many ambulances in the county.”
Furthermore, if they took that advice and chose to deny the transfers, Eller said the patient would deteriorate to the point that they would become critical. Once that happens, the hospital has authority to deem this as a “stat transfer.” The very moment this occurs, the ambulance service where the hospital resides is obligated by state statute to take that transfer.
“We do not have a choice,” Eller explained. Therefore, EMS would have to do these transfers eventually anyway.
If passed by the voting constituents, the EMS millage would be for four years and would raise an estimated $1,990,485 for emergency services in the first year, based on state taxable valuation.
Another item to be considered at the polls involves the Iosco County Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Veterans Service Center, for which the millage is the sole source of funding.
County residents are currently assessed 1/10th of a mill for the veterans assistance millage, which is used for the state mandated Burial Assistance, Headstone Placement and Soldiers Relief programs, as well as for administration of the county’s VA department and Veterans Service Center.
The Iosco County Veterans Affairs Committee recommended to the county board of commissioners the approval of the ballot proposal to levy a dedicated operational millage of 17/100ths of a mill – or $0.1700 per $1,000 of taxable value. This would replace the current rate, for a period of eight years, from 2022-2029.
Counseling services, employment and housing assistance, a food bank, transportation to medical appointments and assistance with filing claims, are among the services offered by the local VA – many of which also apply to the dependents of the veterans.
If approved and levied in full, the millage would raise an estimated $209,760 in the first year.
County Commissioner James Miner, who is also a veteran and serves on the board of the VA office, spoke to council members about the proposal. Involved in a number of other committees and organizations, he said that the VA office is one that is really near and dear to his heart.
He noted that Iosco County Veterans Service Officer Ron Whitney does a wonderful job; however, the unfortunate thing is that he’s in the wrong spot.
Located within the Iosco County Annex building in Tawas City, Miner says that Whitney’s office is entirely too small, and that water pours in when it rains.
The goal is to move the office out of this building and create a standalone service center, that would cater to all county veterans.
Miner said that if the taxable amount of one’s property is $50,000, for example, they would see a tax increase of $3.50 per year with this millage.
A few more dollars annually from taxpayers would help with the establishment of a veterans center, which Miner expressed would be a dream come true.
“And there are approximately 3,024 of us veterans out there, and not all of us are being served,” he said, adding that a separate facility will allow them to aid even more veterans.
The veterans serviced through Whitney’s office bring in about $28 million to the county, he went on. “And so for every additional veteran that gets served, more money is directed right back into the community; whether it’s in Hale or Alabaster Township, wherever these veterans are, they’re spending their money.”
Whitney has also touched on this and, as reported in 2019, he said it was important for the county’s veterans to get benefits because of the vast amount of money it can bring into the community. If the veterans services are not available in Iosco County, these individuals would go elsewhere to get processed.
For these reasons and the others mentioned, Miner said that our local veterans need a physical center where they can come to learn, heal, talk and socialize.
Upon hearing from Miner, Eller and the other representatives who spoke that night, Tawas City Councilman Ed Nagy requested that a resolution be drafted to show the city’s support of all of the proposed county millages. The other members agreed, so City Manager Annge Horning drafted a resolution which was presented to them at their meeting on July 5. It was adopted in a 6-0 vote, with Councilwoman Jackie Masich abstaining, as she is a county employee.
The document reads that the city council recognizes the importance and necessity of the services provided by the various departments of the County of Iosco, including those for which approval of proposals is being sought. Therefore, the council supports the proposals being offered, and encourages its residents to do the same.
Along with the general operating millage – which was summarized in the July 6 publication and would have an impact of about $5 more in taxes per month for the average household – the resolution also supports the proposed EMS, veterans, Iosco County Commission on Aging and animal control/shelter millages.
For the latter, an increase up to 0.1500 of one mill – $0.15 per $1,000 of taxable value – is being requested to provide funding for one full-time and one part-time animal control officer, and for operating the county animal shelter. This would be for a period of four years, from 2022-2025.
The commission on aging is seeking renewal of two previous levies, totaling .500 mill, to support operations and maintain nutritional programs, home delivered meals, in-home services and senior center supportive services for the older citizens of the county.