EAST TAWAS – Amid a busy summer weekend in the Tawases, Pegasus Springs Therapeautic Riding Center (TRC) held its second iteration of its Vets n Nets program, treating veterans throughout the state to a day out on the water fishing.
In collaboration with Pegasus Springs TRC, the Michigan Veterans’ Affairs Agency (MVAA) and Iosco County Veterans Affairs worked to ensure the success of the program. There were 26 boats in total out on the water Saturday, as well as 68 veterans from throughout the state; the event began at 6 a.m. as boat captains, volunteers and veterans launched from the East Tawas State Docks.
A white tent was raised for the event at Harbor Park; under which, tables and seating were provided which served as a place for veterans and others in attendance to enjoy lunch upon their return which began around 2 p.m. Pulled pork sandwiches with beans and coleslaw were served, as well as snacks and refreshments.
Sponsors for the event included Tawas Do it Best Hardware, Northland Area Federal Credit Union, The Jerky Outlet, The Home Depot Foundation and Seymour’s Carpet and Furniture. Among involved agencies were MVAA, Iosco County Veterans Affairs, Knights of Columbus Council 2709 and East Tawas State Harbor.
According to Pegasus Springs TRC Founder Barb Clare, this year’s Vets n Nets program went over even better than last year’s and the organization plans to continue to hold the event each year moving forward.
“Overall, everybody was really excited to come back,” says Clare, “We had some new veterans, we had last-minute boat captains sign up to offer their services and that was really helpful.”
Clare credits her husband Dennis with coming up with the idea for a fishing event for veterans and maintains the philosophy that dealing with animals and being in nature heals people.
“It’s nice for them to be with their comrades,” Clare says, “I think there’s a healing aspect to this whole fun day. It’s hard for some of them because they are disabled, but they do it anyway. You’ve gotta give them kudos for that. I’m just really proud of everyone involved.”
According to Clare, the first two years of holding the event has provided valuable lessons and they plan to keep improving the event each year.
“The reason we do this is we want to give the veterans a positive experience and thank them for their service,” says MVAA Community Engagement Officer Ryan Sanderson. “It’s about more than just fishing, some of our veterans were not properly treated when they got out, so what we’re doing now is paying it forward.”