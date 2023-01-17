CE GRANT

RECEIVES GRANT – Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park receive a $15,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation for its Lighthouse Pavilion Project at its meeting Jan. 10.

EAST TAWAS – The non-profit Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park organization is starting the New Year out with the happy news. The organization is the recipient of a $15,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation supporting its Lighthouse Pavilion Project.

“At the Consumers Energy Foundation we believe in the importance of celebrating and preserving Michigan’s natural beauty,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park shares that commitment, and we are proud to invest in a project that will foster opportunities to reconnect with nature and spend time enjoying our great state.”

