EAST TAWAS – The non-profit Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park organization is starting the New Year out with the happy news. The organization is the recipient of a $15,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation supporting its Lighthouse Pavilion Project.
“At the Consumers Energy Foundation we believe in the importance of celebrating and preserving Michigan’s natural beauty,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park shares that commitment, and we are proud to invest in a project that will foster opportunities to reconnect with nature and spend time enjoying our great state.”
This grant will support various phases of construction for a 34’ x 40’ covered structure near the existing historical Tawas Point Lighthouse at Tawas Point State Park in East Tawas, a part of Baldwin Township in Iosco County. The grant fund will help construct a building that will shelter visitors from inclement weather, and is anticipated to provide gathering opportunities for more than 300,000 annual day use and camping visitors to the state park and lighthouse.
It is also the desire of the Friends of Tawas Point, Department of Natural Resources, and the Michigan History Center that the pavilion will be utilized for state park and lighthouse activities, school programs and field trips, Girl and Boy Scout troop projects, motor coach tours, community group activities as scheduled, music events, and health fairs.
The proposed pavilion will include lighting, signage, landscaping, picnic furniture, and a special Wall of Honor area inside that will recognize the many people and organizations who have sponsored and supported this much needed structure. The Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park are very grateful to the Consumers Energy Foundation for this generous grant. This amazing gift will allow us to move forward with this much needed and much anticipated Pavilion Project. An official check presentation was made at the Friends annual membership meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10.