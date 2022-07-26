TAWAS CITY – Iosco Ministerial Association is hosting its second annual Festival of Lights & Life Aug. 1-5 at Shoreline Park and Towne Square along US-23 in Tawas City.
An Evening Festival, with speakers and music, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Towne Square beginning with Pastor Bruce Shields of House of Faith Church on Monday, Aug. 1. Apostle Twila Wilczynski of Christ Episcopal Church will be the speaker on Tuesday Aug. 2 while Pastor Scott Shamel of Harbor Church will be the speaker on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Rev. Keith Reinhardt of Wilber United Methodist Church will be the speaker on Thursday, Aug. 4 and Bishop Jan Beaderstadt of Worldwide Anglican Church is the speaker on Friday, Aug. 5.